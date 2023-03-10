



EASTON, Pa. The University of Pennsylvania men’s and women’s fencing teams return to the strips this Saturday for the NCAA Regional from the Kirby Sports Center in Lafayette. Both the men and women send up to 12 fencers each to compete for NCAA Championships spots. What’s in the store Seven fencers from each weapon, except men who get six, qualify for Duke’s March 23-26 NCAA Championships. All six weapons each have two national free spots. Preview of Penn Of the 36 fencers placed in all six weapons, nine Quakers have earned top 10 seeds, including two each in men’s foil, women’s foil, and women’s épée. Penn sent nine fencers to NCAA Championships last year, and three are looking to return for a second time in their careers. Chloe Daniel , Sabrina Cho And Vivian Lu all entered last year; Grace Hao And Raymond Zhao each qualified in 2020 prior to the event’s cancellation due to the CoVID-19 pandemic. For the men, Blake brochure earned a top-2 seed for the second consecutive year in foil, with all four competing foil players checking in with Top 15 seeds (No. 10 Luke Zhang no. 13 Eric Yu #15 David Lorenzoni ). Swordsman Isaac Autumn a regional 12 seed last year, coming in Saturday at number 3, with freshman weapon mate Avery Townsend the number 11 seed. freshman Simon Kushkov is the highest seed among the men’s Sabreists, earning sixth place. For the women, Cho and Katina Proestakis Ortiz both earned top-8 seeds in foil (Cho No. 4, Proestakis Ortiz No. 8), while Daniel and Jessica Liang have both earned top-10 seeds in épée (Daniel No. 7, Liang No. 10). (Vivian) Luis a No. 4 seed for the second straight region to lead the Sabreists. Fencing for Penn

Gentlemen Sword No. 3 Isaac Autumn no. 11 Avery Townsend no. 28 Dennis Fleysh no. 31 Arthur Andreyev Foil No. 2 Blake brochure no. 10 Luke Zhang no. 13 Eric Yu no. 15 David Lorenzoni Saber No. 6 Simon Kushkov no. 19 Raymond Zhao no. 21 Enzo Bergamo no. 26 Marshall Hong Women Sword No. 7 Chloe Daniel no. 10 Jessica Liang no. 19 Shirley Guo no. 22 Elizabeth Wang Foil No. 4 Sabrina Cho no. 8 Katina Proestakis Ortiz no. 18 Julia Thompson no. 20 Grace Hao Saber No. 4 Vivian Lu no. 15 Sapphira Ching no. 19 Hailey Lu no. 23 Sarah yarn Regional Teams:In addition to Penn, fencers from Drew, Duke, Fairleigh Dickinson, Haverford, Lafayette, Johns Hopkins, NJIT, Penn State, Princeton, Stevens, Temple, North Carolina and Wagner will all compete for spots in the NCAA Championships. Weekend schedule:Match starts at 9am with estimated completion at 5.30pm Folie and épee start at 9am with quarterfinals at 10.30am, intermission at 12pm, semifinals at 1pm and finals at 3pm Men’s saber starts at 9am with intermission at 10am, Quarterfinals at 11am, Semifinals at 2pm and Final at 3.30pm Women’s Saber starts at 10am with intermission at 12pm, Quarterfinals at 1pm, Semifinals at 2pm and Finals at 3.30pm #FightOnPenn

