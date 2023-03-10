Frances Tiafoe: ‘I want to uplift all women’ | ATP tour

Fans of Frances Tiafoe may have noticed an Instagram story he posted writing “Happy International Women’s Day.” It was just the latest example of American uplifting women.

The 25-year-old spends a lot of time at WNBA games, wearing WNBA jerseys and praising female athletes. Tiafoe has also enjoyed numerous training sessions with WTA stars this year, including United Cup teammate Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

“I think women should be valued for everything. They bring wonderful children into the world, they make the world a better place. They work super hard and deserve to get the same exposure, it’s as simple as that,” Tiafoe said. “It’s a collective… Happy International Women’s Day. I am happy for all the great women doing great things and I want to take all women to the next level.”

On Monday night, Tiafoe headed to Stadium 1 at the BNP Paribas Open for a training session with Gauff.

“They give you a better rhythm, honestly,” Tiafoe said with a laugh. “I hit that first day with Coco and I’ve been locked up ever since.”

The WTA stars also enjoyed hitting with Tiafoe. Pegula and Tiafoe took their routine sessions from the United Cup to the Australian Open.

“My nerves usually come out in practice where I don’t hit well and I flip. And Frances is just so happy-go-lucky, the biggest hype person ever,” Pegula told media at the Australian Open. “I’m a little bit more focused, which is what he needs, so I think it helps him in that way. And I think he likes to hit with me, he says, because of the rhythm. He says he feels the best player in the world feels when he hits me.”

Tiafoe starts his tournament in the California desert on Friday against compatriot Marcos Giron.