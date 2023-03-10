Sports
March: EUSA Championships | News and features
Four teams from the University of Bristol have qualified for the European University Sports Association (EUSA) Championships for the first time.
For most student-athletes on the football, table tennis, water polo and futsal teams, this will be the highest level of competition they have ever played in.
This summer they will travel to four locations in Europe to compete against the best university teams on the continent. Many of those they encounter play at the elite level.
The university supports the teams through its facilities and its strength and conditioning team, sports psychologist and nutritionist.
Matt Paine, Performance Sports Manager at the university, said it was “impressive and inspiring” to see “our incredible students compete against some of the very best in the world”.
He added: “Our teams have had a fantastic season and it’s great to see them being rewarded for their hard work.”
Women football
After winning the league, the women’s football team is feeling in shape for their EUSA Championships in Tirana, Albania.
Despite being knocked out of the national cup in February, they continue their busy training schedule before the tournament kicks off on June 25.
Thirteen players are on their way to the Albanian capital for the seven-a-side championship, which begins with group stages and progresses to knockouts.
Club captain and right-back, Lizzie Moisan (Security, Conflict and Human Rights), said: “We are really looking forward to the EUSA games, it’s a great, once in a lifetime opportunity for us that we’re really going to take advantage of. Now that we have closed our season, the tournament is central.
“Normally we don’t play in seven against seven, so we just focus on learning and training to that set-up. We hope to do our best, we don’t know the standard yet, but we want to get as far as possible, who knows, maybe that will win us a medal?
“The most important thing is that we work very hard, but we also want to enjoy and enjoy the moment.”
Men’s futsal
The EUSA Champs for Futsal – a fast-paced indoor version of football similar to five-a-side – kicks off July 18 in Split, Croatia.
The team is on form and has seen a tidal wave in recent seasons. This season they finished second in their league and next week they will play in the quarterfinals of the cup.
Luis de La Riva Brown, club captain (International Business Management), said: “Making the EUSAs is a huge deal for us and representing the uni is great. It shows that we have peaked and hopefully we can maintain this momentum in the coming seasons.
“We often play against the same teams, so it will be great to play against Croatian clubs, Latvian clubs, clubs from all over Europe.”
Men’s table tennis
After a successful season, the first men’s table tennis team will play Nottingham Trent in the UK semi-finals next week as their EUSA campaign begins in Olomouc, Czech Republic on July 4.
They have been boosted this season by three recent additions to the team: Cypriot student Joseph Elia (Mechanical Engineering), who has competed in the Commonwealth Games, and Chinese students Jinghao Wang (International Commercial Law) and Jiameng Zhao (Social and Cultural Theory), who have played at the elite level in China.
“All three are incredible players who have brought a real professionalism to our training,” said captain Billy Keegan (Aerospace Engineering).
“We are so excited about the tournament, I never thought I could play in such a big league. We’ve been so close to qualifying before so it’s great to really get it done.
Men’s water polo
The 13 first team water polo players are training hard for their EUSA competition in Miskolc, Hungary, which starts on July 13.
Last season the team won the league undefeated and this year it finished second.
Club captain Jude Tinkler-Davies (Economy) said: “We are treating it like a professional tournament and we want to put our best foot forward. We bring a physio and we have a detailed training plan.
“We have five or six international players from Kuwait, Hungary, South Africa and Egypt who are all very good, with really different styles. The whole team is good friends both inside and outside the pool.
“There is a lot of enthusiasm in the team. For about half of the players this is the last thing they do for Bristol Water Polo and it is the culmination of years of hard work.”
|
Sources
2/ http://bristol.ac.uk/news/2023/march/eusa-championships.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- March: EUSA Championships | News and features
- Ooni, Vitamix, Charlotte Tilbury: Product Releases of the Week
- Sanogo in the final 5 for the Abdul-Jabbar prize
- My Nintendo wants to send you to Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Hunting may be a factor in declining killer whale populations in the South
- Intel Delays Next GPU Max Until 2025
- charming and a little scary
- Comparison of sports ball sizes
- US focuses on limiting spread amid record bird flu season, but vaccine may be in the future
- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris – BBC News
- COVID-19 infection is associated with increased cytomegalovirus response in HIV-infected individuals receiving ART
- Frances Tiafoe: ‘I want to uplift all women’ | ATP tour