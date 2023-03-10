March: EUSA Championships | News and features

Four teams from the University of Bristol have qualified for the European University Sports Association (EUSA) Championships for the first time.

For most student-athletes on the football, table tennis, water polo and futsal teams, this will be the highest level of competition they have ever played in.

This summer they will travel to four locations in Europe to compete against the best university teams on the continent. Many of those they encounter play at the elite level.

The university supports the teams through its facilities and its strength and conditioning team, sports psychologist and nutritionist.

Matt Paine, Performance Sports Manager at the university, said it was “impressive and inspiring” to see “our incredible students compete against some of the very best in the world”.

He added: “Our teams have had a fantastic season and it’s great to see them being rewarded for their hard work.”

Women football

After winning the league, the women’s football team is feeling in shape for their EUSA Championships in Tirana, Albania.

Despite being knocked out of the national cup in February, they continue their busy training schedule before the tournament kicks off on June 25.

Thirteen players are on their way to the Albanian capital for the seven-a-side championship, which begins with group stages and progresses to knockouts.

Club captain and right-back, Lizzie Moisan (Security, Conflict and Human Rights), said: “We are really looking forward to the EUSA games, it’s a great, once in a lifetime opportunity for us that we’re really going to take advantage of. Now that we have closed our season, the tournament is central.

“Normally we don’t play in seven against seven, so we just focus on learning and training to that set-up. We hope to do our best, we don’t know the standard yet, but we want to get as far as possible, who knows, maybe that will win us a medal?

“The most important thing is that we work very hard, but we also want to enjoy and enjoy the moment.”

Men’s futsal

The EUSA Champs for Futsal – a fast-paced indoor version of football similar to five-a-side – kicks off July 18 in Split, Croatia.

The team is on form and has seen a tidal wave in recent seasons. This season they finished second in their league and next week they will play in the quarterfinals of the cup.

Luis de La Riva Brown, club captain (International Business Management), said: “Making the EUSAs is a huge deal for us and representing the uni is great. It shows that we have peaked and hopefully we can maintain this momentum in the coming seasons.

“We often play against the same teams, so it will be great to play against Croatian clubs, Latvian clubs, clubs from all over Europe.”

Men’s table tennis

After a successful season, the first men’s table tennis team will play Nottingham Trent in the UK semi-finals next week as their EUSA campaign begins in Olomouc, Czech Republic on July 4.

They have been boosted this season by three recent additions to the team: Cypriot student Joseph Elia (Mechanical Engineering), who has competed in the Commonwealth Games, and Chinese students Jinghao Wang (International Commercial Law) and Jiameng Zhao (Social and Cultural Theory), who have played at the elite level in China.

“All three are incredible players who have brought a real professionalism to our training,” said captain Billy Keegan (Aerospace Engineering).

“We are so excited about the tournament, I never thought I could play in such a big league. We’ve been so close to qualifying before so it’s great to really get it done.

Men’s water polo

The 13 first team water polo players are training hard for their EUSA competition in Miskolc, Hungary, which starts on July 13.

Last season the team won the league undefeated and this year it finished second.

Club captain Jude Tinkler-Davies (Economy) said: “We are treating it like a professional tournament and we want to put our best foot forward. We bring a physio and we have a detailed training plan.

“We have five or six international players from Kuwait, Hungary, South Africa and Egypt who are all very good, with really different styles. The whole team is good friends both inside and outside the pool.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm in the team. For about half of the players this is the last thing they do for Bristol Water Polo and it is the culmination of years of hard work.”