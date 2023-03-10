Mountain Hawks will take on the Crusaders on Saturday





BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men’s lacrosse team heads to Worcester on Saturday to face Holy Cross in a 2:00 p.m. game with the Crusaders. Lehigh is 4-1 (1-0 PL) and Holy Cross is 0-6 (0-1). The Mountain Hawks have won two games in a row. They defeated Navy 13-10 in the Patriot League opener on March 4, then secured a 14-13 victory over Binghamton on Tuesday-evening. Lehigh got off to a fast start against Binghamton, leading 7–1 after the first quarter. The Bearcats climbed back into the game, but the Mountain Hawks were able to hold them off to earn their second straight win. Holy Cross last played Army. The Crusaders lost 13-6. Holy Cross’ last win was on April 20 of last year against UMass Lowell by a score of 15-14. Scott Cole led the way for Lehigh in the victory over Binghamton. He finished with a career-high seven goals and scored the winning goal. Nick Pecora had a game-high 14 saves against the Bearcats. Cabbage and Christian mule’ are the two top scorers this season. Mule scored 26 points on the season and Cole scored 25 points. Mule’ is just six goals away from 100 for his career. First year Richard Cheko caused four turnovers against Binghamton. He leads the nation in caused turnover (22). Next closest is Grant Ammann with 16 turnovers caused. The Mountain Hawks are 29-2 all-time against the Crusaders. The last time Lehigh lost to Holy Cross was on April 26, 2019. The Mountain Hawks have won their last two meetings. Holy Cross is directed by Thomas McIntire. He scored 18 points this season. Dean DiNanno follows with nine points. Holy Cross averages seven goals per game and concedes 14.33 goals per game, while Lehigh scores 14.20 goals per game and allows 11.60 goals per game. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Like Lehigh men’s lacrosse Facebookfollow-up Twitter And Instagram for continued updates on the Mountain Hawks.

