No. 19 USC Lacrosse Falls Short, 11-8, on the road at No. 16 Princeton





Women’s Lacrosse | March 10, 2023 PRINCETON, New Jersey –No. No. 20 USC Lacrosse fell in their second top-25 game, dropping the road game to No. 16 Princeton 11-8. MAIN PLAYERS: The Tigers’ goaltender Amelia Hughes finished with a game-high 14 saves in the game-winning decision.

Junior Maggie Brown continued her hot start to the season as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week scored four points with two goals and two assists.

continued her hot start to the season as the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week scored four points with two goals and two assists. sophomore Alexis Niblock led the defensive effort, as she had a huge game with four groundballs and three turnovers caused.

led the defensive effort, as she had a huge game with four groundballs and three turnovers caused. Unbeatable, senior Olivia Dooley took her career high in turnovers caused when she posted six, tying for second highest in a single game.

took her career high in turnovers caused when she posted six, tying for second highest in a single game. sophomore Catherine Lord led the offense in the draw control category, as she posted four and added two ground balls and caused two turnovers to her total. HOW IT HAPPENED: The first half was a story between the pipes as the teams entered the half with Princeton leading 4-3. The Tigers’ goalie Amelia Hughes posted nine saves at the break as the Trojans couldn’t get past her presence in goal.

To start the second half, USC nearly tied their junior goal tally Claudia Shevitz (11:14) and sophomore Maddie Dora (10:16) hit the back of the net within 58 seconds of each other to make it 5-4 in favor of USC.

(11:14) and sophomore (10:16) hit the back of the net within 58 seconds of each other to make it 5-4 in favor of USC. The Trojans held the lead for the first time in the third inning, but it only lasted a minute and 56 seconds, as Princeton scored two in a row to make it 6-5.

The Tigers would continue their lead past that mark with a 5-1 run to close out the third quarter since USC took the lead.

Princeton would control it from then on, as they both shared two goals apiece in the final quarter. NEXT ONE: The Trojans continue their east coast adventure as they head to Hempstead, NY, to fight Hofstra at 9 a.m. Sunday (March 12). GAME NOTES: USC is now 27-39 all-time versus IWLCA-ranked teams.

The Trojans are now 1-2 in New Jersey and moving to 0-4 all-time against the Tigers.

USC continues their streak of having more or the same groundballs as their opponent, as they have every game this season.

The Women of Troy make their mark in the caused turnovers department as they are currently ranked 4th in the NCAA and have posted 16 or more for the second game in a row.

