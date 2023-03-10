SCVNews.com | City Highlighting Community Services Division



Click on the photo to enlarge the flyer. Did you know that the Canyon Country and Newhall Community Centers welcomed more than 239,000 residents in 2022? With dozens of programs, thousands of participants and an incredible staff, the Community Services division works to bridge our neighboring communities, schools and local organizations to design creative, inclusive and engaging programs for our ever-growing community. This month we are excited to introduce this division to our community through our You've Got a Friend at City Hall campaign. Whether it's our after school programs, teen cooking classes, Senior Makers Club, ping pong or boxing classes, the Community Services division is committed to providing our residents with the best possible programs, quality customer service and memorable experiences. Located in the hearts of Newhall and Canyon Country, the community centers serve as homes to many in Santa Clarita. Not only unique to our community, but also location-wise, employees work hard to put together specific programs to provide equal opportunity for residents of every age and background. Offering dozens of programs each season, community center staff think outside the box to develop dynamic programs and long-term relationships with residents to create a welcoming environment for anyone in need of resources or healthy activities. In addition, Community Services employees work passionately to connect families and at-risk youth with a variety of opportunities that promote good choices and future success. This includes the Youth Employment Services and Community Courts programs, where staff members help local youth find internships with companies throughout Santa Clarita, as well as community service projects and more. Together, this team forms the integral puzzle piece that helps our residents and visitors with local government and exciting opportunities. To contact the Community Services Division, you can visit them at the Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers, or call them directly at (661) 286-4006. For more information on programming, activities and more, visit santa-clarita.com/communitycenters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scvnews.com/city-highlighting-community-services-division/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

