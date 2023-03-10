No. 10 Michigan State hosts Northern Illinois on Senior Night Saturday





EAST LANSING, Mich. -No. 10 Michigan State will host Northern Illinois at the regular season finale on Saturday, March 11 at Jenison Field House at 7 p.m. Live results are available on MSUSpartans.com with streaming on B1G+. After four games in eight days, Saturday’s game will be the first for the Spartans since a home win against Bowling Green and LIU on Sunday, March 5. Saturday’s meeting will serve as the Spartans’ senior night. Seniors George Jacquard , Tori Loomis And Nyah Smith will be recognized after the meeting. THE MATCH The Spartans open Saturday’s game at 13-2 (8-1 B1G) after a record March 5 performance against Bowling Green and LIU. MSU posted a 198.225 for the win, surpassing Bowling Green’s 196.200 and LIU’s 196.100. The Spartans’ 198,225 was a program record, breaking the previous record of 197,675 set February 25 of this season at the Big Five Meet. With its performance on March 5, MSU became the eighth team in the NCAA this season to pass the 198,000 mark. The 198,225 was also the highest score in the NCAA during Week 8 (February 27 – March 5). MSU moved up to 10th this week in the Week 9 Road to Nationals rankings, with a National Qualifier Score of 197,455. In the national event rankings, the Spartans are fourth on vault (49.380 NQS), 11th on bars (49.355 NQS), 12th on beam (49.335 NQS) and ninth on floor (49.460). NIU (8-4, 3-3 MAC) posts a 195,525 NQS, ranking 45th nationally. The Huskies are led by 12th year head coach Sam Morreale. LAST TIME OFF In addition to the program’s overall team score, MSU also set team records for vault (49.575), bars (49.550), and beam (49.600) on March 5. season, before breaking the vault record at the Big Five Meet and the bar record just two days earlier in Eastern Michigan on March 3. The Spartans also won the individual event titles against Bowling Green and LIU. freshman Nikki Smith became the third Spartan in program history to score 10,000 on vault for the event title. Senior George Jacquard followed Smith’s record performance in the second rotation with a 10,000 of her own on bars, recording the first 10,000 at the event in program history and the fourth 10,000 overall for an MSU gymnast. Junior Baleigh Garcia won beam with 9.950 and junior Delanie Harkness won the floor title with a career-high 9.950. Smith also set MSU’s all-around program record with a teammate of 39,775 Skyla Schultes record of 39,675 set on March 5, 2022. SMITH, JACKARD EARN B1G WEEKLY AWARDS MSU won the March 8 Big Ten Weekly Awards with Nikki Smith Turner and freshman of the week take home honors while George Jacquard won the Event Specialist of the Week award. The accolades marked Smith’s fifth Freshman of the Week award and second Gymnast of the Week award this season, as well as marking the rookie’s second time this season to earn both Gymnast and Freshman of the Week awards in the same week. Jackard received her second career Event Specialist of the Week award, her first coming during her freshman campaign on February 18, 2020. Smith is the only freshman in the NCAA to earn a 10,000 on vault this season and one of 11 total gymnasts. Jackard is one of eight gymnasts in the NCAA to score 10,000 on beam this season. NEXT ONE MSU travels to Coralville, Iowa for the Big Ten Gymnastics Championships on March 18 at Iowa’s Xtream Arena. MSU, the No. 1 overall seed, will take on Michigan (No. 2 seed), Iowa (No. 3 seed), and Ohio State (No. 4 seed) in the evening session of the championships, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

