MSC Cruises provides kids club information on upcoming flagship





MSC Cruises has released details of the children’s and family offerings that will be on board the upcoming ship MSC Euribia, which will start sailing in June. The new children’s area of ​​the ship will occupy seven rooms, spanning more than 7,500 square feet. Two rooms will focus on teaching children about the importance of the environment, and another will focus on technological innovation in the digital age. (Courtesy of MSC Cruises) The children’s clubs continue MSC Euribia consist of the following: Chicco Eco + Baby Club 0-2 years

Mini club 3-6 years old

Junior club 7-11 years

Youth club 12-14 years

Teen club 15-17 years

Teen lab 12-17 years

MSC Foundation Youth Center for children and adults Teens Lab (view courtesy of MSC Cruises) Programming for kids Chicco Eco + Baby Club Designed by Artsana Group with sustainability in mind, the ship’s new Chicco Eco + Baby Club is a collaboration with baby brand Chicco and will feature a dedicated play area for infants and toddlers under the age of three. The space will keep kids entertained with toys made from 80 percent recycled plastic, or 67 percent organic and recycled plastic. (Courtesy of MSC Cruises) MORE: Disney Cruise Line reveals new details about Lighthouse Point [IMAGES] MSC Youth Center Foundation Eurybia will feature a dedicated area for children to participate in fun and educational activities. Here they can learn more about the importance of the environment, while their parents learn about the programs and goals of the MSC Foundation. Teen club extra space This new space will feature an area dedicated to teens, including Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, VR, Foosball, Table Tennis and more. (Courtesy of MSC Cruises) World quest Based on global geography and trivia, the ship’s new game show offers guests an interactive onboard journey and the opportunity to win prizes. Caravaggio For the first time on board, MSC has created a spy game show dedicated to art. The immersive game allows guests to investigate an art heist in a museum and try to catch the thief. Family entertainment Z Active Kids and teens can enjoy a new sports program that includes soccer, basketball, zorb ball, pickleball and hoverboarding. Master Chef at Sea Juniors The successful MasterChef TV show is brought to life with an exciting cooking competition on stage for children aged five to twelve. MSC dance crew The MSC Dance Crew consists of teams of guests aged 10-17 who compete for the ultimate title of dance crew of the year. Hut 12006 – The secret game Derived from the original MSC web series “Cabin 12006”, guests on board will be able to participate in a game of mystery solving, which will combine music, videos, Tik Tok trials, memory games and more. Break the wall An immersive high-tech game show where guests stand in front of a giant digital wall and decide which surprise tests will be performed on stage, in front of a jury of spectators. Doremiland, Documentary In the style of a documentary, an exclusive travel show with children and teenagers will be played on TVs in the cabin. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at MSC’s family offerings. Drone Academy 2.0 A vibrant and high-tech relay race with light-up drones and obstacles comes to life at night. The unique experience uses POV cameras and VR, allowing guests to compete in teams by navigating through 15 obstacles in the fastest possible time. MSC Euribia is scheduled to debut in Europe in June. READ NEXT: Princess Cruise’s largest ship ever floated out of the shipyard

