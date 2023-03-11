WORLD TABLE TENNIS PTE. LTD. hiring WTT Video Producer in Singapore, Singapore





About World Table Tennis The creation of World Table Tennis (WTT) will revolutionize the way table tennis is viewed and commercialized around the world. With significant outside investment and a commitment to long-term partnerships, WTT is much more than a means of housing current rights. As a dedicated commercial rights entity for the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), WTT has the ambition and ability to create new resources and events, taking advantage of the sport’s unparalleled potential. The clear goal is to build WTT into a revenue-generating powerhouse, plowing profits back into table tennis to continually develop and transform the sport. With 300 million players and more than 500 million fans, the The creation of World Table Tennis (WTT) will revolutionize the way table tennis is viewed and commercialized around the world. With significant outside investment and a commitment to long-term partnerships, WTT is much more than a means of housing current rights. As a dedicated commercial rights entity for the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), WTT has the ambition and ability to create new resources and events, taking advantage of the sport’s unparalleled potential. The clear goal is to build WTT into a revenue-generating powerhouse, plowing profits back into table tennis to continually develop and transform the sport. With 300 million players and more than 500 million fans, the the potential of the sport of table tennis is waiting to be unleashed. WTT VIDEO PRODUCER World Table Tennis (WTT) is a commercial entity established by the ITTF to grow the professionalization of table tennis by running ITTF’s commercial and event activities. take a new one, innovative and entrepreneurial approach to how table tennis should manage its competition platform and positioning, WTT has been tasked to reimagine a new professional event structure, reviving the entertainment and fan experience and redefining the new era. WTT is looking for a passionate individual who understands the interest of the market and will be responsible for producing content and videos that would increase WTT’s publicity and exposure. Responsibilities

Create videos for WTT’s social media channels

Create essential graphics, from references and templates, using Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and After Effects Create simple motion graphics and animations in After Effects

Provide on-site video production support (1-2x per year for major events)

Work outside of conventional business hours during our most important events to support the world content team Requirements Essential: Degree or Diploma in Film and Multimedia or its equivalent from a recognized degree institution with 1 to 2 years of relevant experience and/or a good work portfolio to show Proficient in using the Adobe Creative Suite (Premiere Pro & After Effects)

Basic knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

Proactive and eager to learn

Possess a flair for creative visual storytelling with an understanding of video tempo and music selection

Able to work under pressure and tight timelines

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Understanding the mechanics of 2D animation production (After Effects) and Color Grading

Skillful use of camera equipment (DSLR) Desirable

Passion for sports and entrepreneurship;

Ability to work in multiple languages, with a preference for Southeast Asian languages. How to apply Submit your resume with a cover letter and your portfolio to [email protected] using the email subject WTT Video Producer. Due to the high volume of applications expected, only those shortlisted will be contacted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.linkedin.com/jobs/view/wtt-video-producer-at-world-table-tennis-pte-ltd-3518709057 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos