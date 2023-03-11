Outscored BC in ACC Opener at No. 10 Virginia Tech





ZWARTSBURG, Va. A seven-run third inning ended the Boston College baseball team’s 10-game win streak, as it fell to No. 10 Virginia Tech, 13-3, in their ACC opener at English Field on Friday afternoon. The Eagles fell to 10-2, while the Hokies improved to 12-2. BC took an early lead in the first inning on a solo home run by junior first baseman Joe Veteran (Bush Oak, NY). Virginia Tech answered with a game-winning home run in the second and three home runs, for a total of seven runs, in the third. Third baseman Christian DeMartini hit a three-run home run in the third to finish the day 2-for-4. Right fielder Carson Jones added a three-point shot himself in the same inning. Right-hander Griffin Green lasted 4.1 innings in the start for the Hokies. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Lefty Henry Weyker (2-0) entered with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and limited the damage to one inherited runner who scored on a sac-fly. He gave up just one hit and walked one in 3.2 innings of relief to clinch the win. For Boston College, junior John West (Shrewsbury, Mass.) gave up all eight runs off long balls in a three-inning start. He struckout three batters, walked three batters and gave up six hits. DETAILS

rating: No. 10 Virginia Tech 13, Boston College 3

Registrations: Virginia Technology 12-2, 1-0; Boston College 10-2, 0-1

Stadium: English field

Presence: To be determined BC HIGHLIGHTS Vetrano homered in the top of the first inning to start the scoring. GAME NOTES BC is 6-12 all-time in ACC openers.

Owen DeShazo hit his first career home run.

Vetrano hit his sixth home run of the season and 19e of his career.

Vetrano homered three games in a row, including four over that stretch, and the first Eagle to do so since Leary homered against Connecticut, Merrimack and Wake Forest between March 29 and April 1, 2022. NEXT ONE The series concludes with a Saturday doubleheader starting at 1 PM. Graduate right handed Chris Flynn (Naugatuck, Conn.) get the ball in game one. Both games will be streamed on ACCNX.

