No. 11 Tech hammers five home runs, beats BC in ACC opener





3 Boston college

BC



10-2, 0-1 ACC 13 Winner Virginia Tech

VT



12-2, 1-0 ACC Boston college

BC 10-2, 0-1 ACC 3 13 Virginia Tech

VT 12-2, 1-0 ACC Score by period Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Boston college

BC

1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 5 0

Virginia Tech

VT

0 1 7 0 0 0 0 5 X 13 12 0 W: Weycker, Hendrik (2-0)

L: John West (1-1)

SWARTSBURG The No. 11 Virginia Tech baseball team scored 10 of its 13 runs on five home run swings on Friday and worked their way to an opening ACC win as the Hokies stormed through Boston College, 13-3, at English Field in Atlantic Union Bankpark . Carson DeMartinis three-run home run during the bottom of the third inning helped Virginia Tech (12-2, 1-0 ACC) break the 1-1 tie with Boston College (10-2, 0-1 ACC) to move into ninth sprint consecutive victory. Jack Hurley And Carson Jones followed DeMartini with a solo homer and another three-run shot, respectively, to end the Hokies’ seven-run inning that tied the ball game. Tech right starter Griffin green bounced back from giving up a home run in the first inning to Joe Vetrano to retire the next 11 BC batters, going into the fifth inning. Despite getting out of there by loading the bases, Green scored five strikeouts over the course of his four and a third innings work, holding the Eagles to two runs on two hits while walking a pair. On teeing off the first pitch he saw from starter John West during the bottom of the second inning, Eddie Eisert shot the tying home run 440 feet to center field. Eisert, who is now connected to Chris Cannizzaro for the team-leader in home runs (five), added a leadoff double during the bottom of the eighth inning and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored in his first ACC game since leaving NC State. Fifth year short stop David Bryant led off the Hokies’ third inning of seven runs by hitting a triple into the right field corner. Tech’s rally was aided by West spending free passes on Christian Martin Eisert and Garrett Michel all of whom slowly trotted home on the Hokies’ sledgehammer-introducing swings. After helping Green out of the fifth inning, Tech left-handed Henry Weycker collected 11 putouts from 13 batters facing him, leaving BC blank during his three and two-thirds innings of relief. For his effort, Weycker achieved his second victory of the 2023 season (2-0). Eisert’s leadoff double during the eighth inning gave the Hokies five closing runs. Bryant came through with the two-RBI double that increased Tech’s lead to 11-2 and soon scored on the other side of the Eagles’ bullpen call thanks to Martin’s two-run home run to center right. Owen DeShazo provided Boston College’s last laugh and homered away Matthew Silverling to set the game’s 13-3 scoreline. NEXT ONE No. 11 Virginia Tech will earn its first ACC Series win of the season on Saturday, March 11, when it hosts a doubleheader against Boston College at English Field in Atlantic Union Bank Park at 1:00 PM. Gallery: (10/3/2023) BSB: Boston College Game 1

