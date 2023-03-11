



Next game: at the state of Texas 3/12/2023 | 11 AM Apple. 12 (Sun) / 11:00 am bee Texan state History Women’s tennis opens Sun Belt Conference Play with 4-0 win in Louisiana LAFAYETTE, La. The 24th-seeded Old Dominion women’s tennis team opened Friday’s Sun Belt Conference game with a 4-0 victory over Louisiana. The game was delayed three hours at the start due to rain, but when the weather cleared, the Monarchs got the ball rolling with wins in the two and three place doubles for the team point. The Monarchs played a different lineup in doubles and won on line two of Alesya Yakubovich And Shah Biran won 6-0. After Louisiana won on the first line, Sophia Johnson And Mya Byrd got the clincher with a 7-5 win on line three to give ODU (6-4, 1-0) a 1-0 lead. Singles started for ODU with sophomores Sophia Johnson moving into first place for the first time in her career, giving the Monarchs a 2-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Lucie Raquin. Biran followed up with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Carla Urchoegula on line two. Alexandra Victorovich had the decisive victory for ODU on Friday with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 victory over Cristina Tchanichev on line four for the 4-0 win. Allison Isaacs was one point away with a 7–6 lead in the second set tiebreak after winning set one 6–4 on line five. “That was a weird game. We had to fight through a lot of things that we just weren’t used to and honestly didn’t expect,” said ODU Head Coach Dominic Manila . “I’m happy with the win, but we all have to think and learn a lot from this.” ODU heads to San Marcos, Texas for a Sunday morning game against Texas State at 11 a.m. ET. Tennis match results

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana

3/10/2023 in Lafayette, La.

(Cajun courts)

#24 Old Dominion 4, Louisiana 0

Single people

1. Sophia Johnson (ODU-W) def. Lucie Raquin (LA) 6-3, 6-1

2. Shah Biran (ODU-W) def. Carla Urchoeguia (LA) 6-3, 7-5

3. Angelique Berrat (LA) vs. Alesya Yakubovich (ODU-W) 4-6, 6-4, 4-5, unfinished

4. Alexandra Viktorovich (ODU-W) defeated. Cristina Tchanichev (LA) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

5. Momoko Yoshimura (LA) vs. Allison Isaacs (ODU-W) 4-6, 6-6 (6-7), unfinished

6. Laure-Line Monnoyer (LA) vs. Mya Byrd (ODU-W) 3-6, 7-5, unfinished

Doubles

1. Defeats Carla Urchoeguia/Angelique Berrat (LA). Tatsiana Sasnouskaja / Allison Isaacs (ODU-W) 6-0

2. Alesya Yakubovich / Shah Biran (ODU-W) def. Angel Santiago/Momoko Yoshimura (LA) 6-0

3. Sophia Johnson / Mya Byrd (ODU-W) def. Cristina Tchanichev/Lucie Raquin (LA) 7-5

Match Notes:

Old Reign 6-4, 1-0; National ranking #24

Louisiana 4-4, 0-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (1,2,4)

T-3:15 A-89

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odusports.com/news/2023/3/10/womens-tennis-opens-sun-belt-conference-play-with-4-0-win-at-louisiana.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos