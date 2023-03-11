Sports
No. 30 Charlotte hosts Nr. 41 Penn State on Saturday
CHARLOTTE, NC — The Charlotte 49ers women’s tennis team continues its homestand with a game against Penn State on Saturday afternoon (March 11) at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex.
Originally scheduled for Sunday, the game was moved up a day to avoid bad weather forecast for the Charlotte area. First serve between the No. 30-ranked 49ers (12-4) and No. 41-ranked Nittany Lions (8-7) is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be seen live HEREwith live statistics available to the public HERE (password is “CLTWTennis”).
LAST TIME OFF
Charlotte had her first outdoor home game of the spring season against Memphis on Wednesday, beating the Tigers 6-1. Memphis took the opening flight of the double, but CLT rattled off a pair of 6-2 wins on the first and third flights to take the early lead. Lucy Aranda, Lucia QuitrioAnd Emma Wilkins all achieved singles victories in straight sets to clinch victory and Ruhi Schech And Lucy Petrozelova pitched in super tiebreak victories in the third set to close out the day.
EXPLORING THE LIONS OF NITTANY
Penn State is 8-7 this season and has lost its last two games going into Saturday – both to ranked opponents. The Nittany Lions are led in singles by No. 43 Sofiya Chekhlystova’s 8-5 record in first place. Olivia Dorner has the most singles wins on the team with 10, the majority of them in the fifth flight. Chekhlystova and Carla Girbau have occupied the top doubles top positions together this season, leading the team with three doubles wins this spring.
HOSTING HISTORY
With Penn State’s visit to Queen City this weekend, the 2022–23 season marks the first time in program history that Charlotte has faced three different Power-5 opponents in the same season. The only other year CLT hosted multiple P5 schools was way back in the 1983-84 season when NC State and Michigan State came to town.
A BIG CONTEST
Penn State represents only the 11th ranked program to visit a game while ranked, and third in the previous two seasons. The Nittany Lions’ No. 41 ranking makes them the fourth-highest ranked opponent Charlotte has ever hosted, behind 2015 No. 1 North Carolina and last season No. 22 and 23 Tennessee and Furman, respectively.
HIGHEST RANK IN PROGRAM HISTORY AGAIN
Charlotte has continued to rise in the ITA team rankings since the first automated edition of the year debuted on February 21. 30 this week. All three rankings represent the highest the program has ever received and continue to shatter the benchmark each week. CLT peaked at No. 38 last year and remained ranked for the remainder of the 2022 season, finishing the year at No. 50 for only second year-end ranking in program history.
LATEST MEMBER OF THE TOP 10
With Maquet’s four wins over the weekend, she had 32 on the season and 131 in her career to tie for seventh with Julie Tootle on Charlotte’s wins leaderboard. She picked up a doubles on Wednesday to surpass Tootle and move into seventh on her own. Maquet is now two wins away from sixth and just three away from the top five.
RANKED WIN
Charlotte’s victory over No. 66 Liberty last weekend marked the first ranked opponent the Niners have beaten this season. CLT improved to 1-3 against ranked foes this year and it was the program’s sixth such win. Charlotte knocked out two ranked foes last season, including No. 41 FIU for the highest win in program history, to defeat multiple ranked opponents for the first season in program history.
ON A ROLL
Lucy Petrozelova has been in tears lately, winning each of her last seven singles matches. She has an 8-1 mark in the fourth series and has won her only second-place game this spring for a 9-1 record – the team’s second-most singles wins in dual play and best winning percentage of the squad (. 900).
NIFTY FIFTY PARTNERSHIP
After a combined nine wins in the fall, Ruhi Schech And Kaavya Sawhney became only the second doubles partnership in program history to win a combined 50 games, making 54 with a victory over Liberty last weekend. The duo entered the season in third place on the CLT’s career doubles leaderboard and have since moved up to the second spot. They are five wins away from tying Ashleigh Murray and Laura Swain’s program record of 59 from 2003 to 2005. Maquet and Quiterio have also moved up the standings together in their second season and are currently tied for fourth place with 39 wins thanks to 17 already this season.
100-WIN CLUB
Three Niners crossed the triple-digit career win threshold this season during the fall, bringing the program’s total to 27 players who have earned at least 100 wins in the Green and White. Both Maquet and Sawhney crossed the line at home at the Charlotte Invite, while Schech did so at the ITA Carolina Regional. Maquet currently has a career-high 132 wins, ranking her seventh in program history, while Sawhney ranks 14th with 122 wins and Schech has a career-high 116 wins for 16th on the leaderboard.
TOP 50 WATCH
Emma Wilkins has worked her way into the top 50 career wins list for Charlotte women’s tennis with a career-high 87, placing her 36th all-time in program history. She entered the season with 12 wins outside the top 50 and thanks to a strong fall season and a solid start to the spring, she has won 32 games to get her name on the list.
NEXT ONE
Charlotte’s will stay home this coming weekend to host the only two Conference USA games of the season. Action kicks off Friday (March 17) at 1 p.m. against North Texas before the Niners receive Rice at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
