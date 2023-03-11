I tried a social VR basketball game and it’s a game changer

I stared around the sunlit basketball court as Paul Katsen, the Gym Class: Basketball VR (opens in new tab) CEO, welcomed me to the game. The sun rose, or it could have set. The orange glow painted the track in a relaxed atmosphere. I heard Paul’s voice getting louder as he got closer, so I looked at him and realized in a flash that the focus of my eyes wasn’t private.

My avatar was yawning just like me. To me, Paul’s avatar gestured as he spoke, as the real man did in Texas. He then manifested a ball, bounced it a few times and threw it at me. I caught it and felt the vibration of the impact.

Having only played single player party VR titles like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip, multiplayer VR was in my naive mind the stuff of Ready Player One. But after playing Gym Class: Basketball VR for ten minutes, I thought of those clichéd words: “The future is now.”

I’ve written before about whether VR fitness can replace the gym (opens in new tab) for Live Science. In that article, I said that while VR fitness games are fun, if you want the social side of fitness, you still have to exercise in the real world. Not anymore. After strapping on my Meta Quest 2 and spending an hour shooting hoops and dunking – a crouching act – I was pretty tired, and spent the entire time chatting with other people.

(Image credit: Ben Huxley)

Most surprising of all was how much of a real human experience it felt. The best VR headsets are efficient means of communication. We often misinterpret each other during instant messaging and sometimes voice chat. VR introduces the dimension of body language and provides the social cues that are often missing in other game chats.

While it’s not exact, and we don’t have facial features yet – I don’t think they’re too far in the future – playing basketball with Paul and company felt like I was with them. I didn’t wonder what these people were like in real life, because the time we spent on the virtual field felt as real as meeting on a basketball court in a cage in New York.

Paul got the urge to move to VR after meeting an old high school friend during the lockdown. He and his friend usually talked on the phone and reminisced about the old days, but this time they met in a VR world to play table tennis. Paul was amazed at this. They were thousands of miles apart and yet they played table tennis together. Instead of reminiscing past memories like a typical phone or video call, they created new ones.

A screenshot from Gym Class Basketball VR of avatars playing basketball. (Image credit: IRL Studios Inc.)

This lightbulb moment led Paul to basketball. Basketball courts are social spheres, not just competitive sports grounds. Shooting hoops is synonymous with loitering – one does not have to play a strict game, just converse and occasionally throw or bounce. And that’s what we did in the virtual court. Dribbling, aiming, and dunking were things we had to do with our hands while we talked. Basketball is also a great game for VR because of its physical nature. Your avatar displays your body language as you dribble, spin, and jump or dunk. If you want to add a little bloom, everyone will see it.

While the VR basketball experience was new to me, there was also something very familiar about it. And it’s something I’ve been missing for over a decade. Unless you’re into online gaming, chances are the only virtual space you inhabit is social media. These carefully curated profiles and carefully edited posts are not the same as real human connections, and it’s very easy to forget. When I played Gym Class: Basketball VR, I remembered the time I spent online in the mid-2000s, strolling through the wilderness RuneScape (opens in new tab) while having spontaneous conversations on MSN Messenger — it felt like hanging out with friends.

We used to log into these sites, socialize for a while, and then log out. We never checked RuneScape over a meal with loved ones, because there was a time and a place for it. Building real connections on social media can be hard, and yet we stay logged in forever. The scroll is eternal and there is no definite end, like say a game of basketball – real or virtual.

Ben plays Gym Class Basketball VR. (Image credit: Future)

Gym Class: Basketball VR reminded me that the online atmosphere can be a place for making memories – memories that aren’t dopamine fishing in a sea of ​​loneliness and narcissism. In the game you can personalize your own track with shops and designs. You can invite people over, hang out in their lanes, then play some serious game or just talk and pass and shoot. It’s exercise, it’s catching up with friends and it’s meeting new people in an organic environment. It’s malleable. You may be familiar with other great social VR apps like Wreck Room or Gorilla Tag, but I recommend giving this one a try. Even if you don’t like basketball, it has an irresistible charm.

Taking off the headset and returning to my apartment was like waking up from a dream, but the memories didn’t begin to fade. I felt good, energetic. If you’re feeling fatigued by what you’re currently seeing online, fear not. There is still a real online connection beyond social media and the main online gaming. If you have a VR set, try this next time you want to catch up with a friend.

Gym Class VR is now available on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and the original Meta Quest via the Oculus Store (opens in new tab). The game is free, but there are in-app purchases.