Aruna draws German Filus in first round – The Sun Nigeria





Africa’s top-ranked table tennis star Quadri Aruna has taken on a familiar foe in Germany’s Ruwen Filus in the first round of the men’s singles on Saturday, March 11, at the WTT Singapore Smash taking place at the Singapore Sports Hubs OCBC Arena. Aruna arrived in Singapore yesterday from his base in Portugal to face off with the German defensive player who spent two years together with Fulda TTC in the German Bundesliga. The Nigerian who is among the top seeds who will start their campaigns from the first round of the main draw tomorrow has been ahead of the German in their previous encounters, but Filus’ recent form in the Bundesliga would pose a threat to Aruna. As it is his third WTT tournament this year, having played at the WTT Doha and Durban earlier this year, Aruna hopes to top his exit in the second round of the 2022 edition with a comfortable victory over the German star. The second African star to take part in the main draw is Egyptian Omar Assar and the former African champion was thrown against Portugal international Tiago Apolonia in the first round. Africa Cup 2022 champion Hana Goda has been drawn against Germany’s Sabine Winter, while Africa’s highest ranked player Dina Meshref from Egypt will face Goi Rui Xuan, the homemaker in the women’s singles first round. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on defending Singapore Smash champions China’s Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng, who are eager to battle to retain their singles crowns, while Singapore’s table tennis players are also eager to make the home fans proud when the main draw starts tomorrow. The main draw of Singapore Smash 2023 kicks off Saturday, March 11-19 and will feature 64-player men’s and women’s singles, 24-player doubles, and mixed competitions. The event features an impressive field of players, with the 2022 champions in all five categories (men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles) returning to defend their titles. The top 10 women’s and men’s singles players will also be in action at the OCBC Arena.

