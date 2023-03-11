No. 5 River Hawks Head Out For HEA Tournament; Get ready for No. 4 UConn

Saturday at UConn:Live statistics | Watch (ESPN+) | Watch (NESN+) | Look (STRETCH) | Listen | Game notes

LOWELL, Mass.The No. 5 seeded UMass Lowell men’s hockey team (17-14-3, 11-10-3 Hockey East) is set for the Hockey East Quarterfinals this weekend, opening the 2023 tournament against No. 4 seeded Connecticut (20-11 – 3, 13-9-2 HEA) on Saturday, March 11 at 4 p.m. at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. The matinee tilt will air on NESN+ and ESPN+.

TOURNAMENT TIME

The River Hawks make their 35th postseason appearance this weekend in the 38th Annual Hockey East Tournament. Coming from a trip to the semifinals last year, UMass Lowell has an all-time 50-52-3 score in the tournament. The team returns to the quarterfinals for the 33rd time in the program’s history. In the quarterfinals, UMass Lowell is 36-30-2 all-time. In their final trip to the HEA Quarterfinals, the River Hawks defeated Merrimack 7-2 on home ice to punch their ticket to the yard. Behind the bench, Head Coach Norm Basin is the winningest coach in the postseason of all active HEA head coaches, with a winning percentage of .649. Bazin is 24-13 in his career in the HEA Tournament and has three Hockey East titles to his credit (2013, ’14, ’17). This season, the River Hawks earned the number 5 seed for the first time since 2010. When seeded fifth, the River Hawks had a 10-14 record.

EXPLORING THE RIVER HAWKS

After dropping a close decision in their regular season finale, UMass Lowell reloaded for their postseason run. Carl Berglund continues to lead the team’s scoring effort with 27 points off 12 goals and 15 assists. Behind Berglund, Brian Chambers And Jon McDonald share second place with 19 points each. Chambers’ points come from eight goals and 11 assists, while McDonald has three goals and a team-high 16 assists in his fifth and final season. The River Hawks defense has worked hard during the 2022-23 season and has been among the best in the country all season. Brehdan Ingum has been a force to be reckoned with on the blue line, jumping for a career and team-high 56 shots this season. A contributor on both ends of the ice, McDonald backed up his explosive performance on offense with an impressive defensive tenure this season. With 45 blocks to his credit, McDonald plays big minutes on UMass Lowell’s nationally ranked penalty kill unit and has helped the team record one of the best team goals in the country against average. in goal, Henry Wells And Gustavus Davis Grigal have shared the spotlight this season, with Grigals making 22 appearances and Welsch 16. In his 22 games played, Grigals has amassed a 2.15 GAA and a .918 save percentage en route to an 11-8-2 record. Meanwhile, Welsch has a 2.25 GAA and a .916 save percentage this season to post a 6-6-1 mark.

EXPLORING THE HUSKIES

UConn heads into the weekend on a one-game win streak after beating Boston College 6-5 in their regular season finale. After being swept by UNH in February, the Huskies bounced back and won three of their last four regular season games. Matthew Wood leads the team with 33 points this season from 11 goals and 22 assists. Ryan Tverberg remains a key producer for the Huskies offensively, but has scored 15 goals in his 34 games. Defensively, John Spetz was a force for the net, stopping 53 shots to lead the team. In goal, Arsenii Sergeev and Logan Terness have seen the lion’s share of the action this season as the team’s go-to starters. Terness has a slight lead over Sergeev in GAA, beating Sergeev’s 2.64 GAA with a 2.53 GAA. The goaltending duo have identical save percentages and sit at .913 heading into the playoffs. UConn also leads the conference heading into the postseason on the penalty kill, with a .848 hit rate on the kill.

SCORE AGAINST THE HUSKIES

UMass Lowell has 12 rostered skaters who have at least one point against the Huskies in their career. I’ll lead the way, senior Carl Berglund has a team-best eight points thanks to three goals and five assists. Only one point off Berglund’s total number of graduate students Jon McDonald has seven points from one goal and six assists. Berglund’s three goals lead the team in the category. Only one other River Hawk Zak Kaiser has lit the lamp against UConn more than once. During his tenure at the Mill City, Kaiser grabbed two goals and an assist for three points. Jack Stella , Brian Chambers And Scout Truman round out the score against UConn with one each during their career. in goal, Henry Wells has seen the most minutes against the Huskies, with a 2-1-0 score, a 1.98 GAA and a .933 save percentage over his three appearances. In his only game against UConn, Gustavus Davis Grigal took the dub at home, making 34 saves and allowing just two goals to help UMass Lowell claim the OT victory.

ABOUT LAST WEEKEND

The River Hawks closed out the regular season last weekend with a home-and-home series against then No. 15/16 Northeastern. UMass Lowell got its first win of the weekend by beating the Huskies 3-1 in front of a lively Tsongas Crowd on Senior Night. sophomore Gabriel Blanchard had a career night, fielding two helpers and taking the eventual game winner to lead the team by three points. Brian Chambers And Carl Berglund also lit the lamp against Northeastern to secure the win. netless Gustavus Davis Grigal had a standout night between the pipes, conceding just one goal and stopping a potential match-tying penalty. The next day, the Huskies responded with a 7-3 victory at Matthews Arena. Mitchell Becker, Owen Cole And Brian Chambers found their way into the scoring column for the River Hawks. Becker’s power play goal was the first of his career at UMass Lowell. Sophomore goaltender Edward Nordlund also saw his first minutes of collegiate action, coming into the third period and making four stops.

HEY NOW YOU ARE HEA ALL-STARS

Graduated students Gustavus Davis Grigal And Jon McDonald were named to the 2023 Hockey East All-Star Third team after incredible campaigns for the River Hawks this season. A graduate transfer, Grigals quickly got used to the Hockey East landscape, putting up an 11-8-2 score this year. With a 2.15 GAA percentage and .918 serve percentage, Grigals collected several honors during the season, including honors as a Hobey Baker and a Mike Richter award nominee. Following a 4-1-1 scoreline in January, Grigals was also named Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of the Month. A blue line staple, McDonald earned his first Hockey East All-Star honor after posting career numbers during his fifth season at the Mill City. On defense, McDonald finished second on the team in blocks with 45 and tied for second on the team in points with 19. A staple on the blue line, McDonald has been a key part of the nationally ranked penalty kill- unity of the team. The duo has also been instrumental in helping the River Hawks stay with the best teams in the nation in scoring defense.

PK POWER PASTE

A remarkably difficult defense to maneuver at full strength, the River Hawks were seemingly impenetrable on the penalty kill over the 2022-23 slate. UMass Lowell has allowed just 18 opponent power play goals in 112 opponent chances in 34 games. Heading into the back half, the tune hasn’t changed for the River Hawks, 11th in the nation in PK percentage (.839) and third in Hockey East.

AT THE POINT

The River Hawks have been a force to be reckoned with at the throw-in spot this season, averaging a .540 hit percentage on the draw to finish sixth in the nation and first in Hockey East. With 1,113 wins on their 950 losses, the River Hawks have held their opponents to just a .461 face-off winning percentage in 34 games. Jack Collins And Owen Cole have emerged as standouts of late, averaging .607 and .597 win percentages so far this season. Senior Jack Stella however, continues to lead the team in faceoff wins, with 255 wins this season.

A WIN THIS WEEKEND

A win this weekend against the Huskies would propel the River Hawks to a record high of 30-13-3 over UConn. Head coach Norm Basin would also improve to a 13-8-2 record behind the bench. A win would also be the first Hockey East tournament victory over UConn for UMass Lowell. Before Saturday, these two teams have never had the pleasure of meeting in the postseason.

NEXT ONE

If the River Hawks win, they will advance to the Hockey East Tournament Semifinals for the second straight season at the TD Garden next Friday, March 17. They will face the winner of No. 1 seed Boston University vs. No. 11 seed Vermont.

KEEP IT 100

Six of the currently active River Hawks have passed the 100 career game mark during their time in Mill City. Jon McDonald started the season with 110 games played to his name after achieving the feat last season. This year, Zak Kaiser (112), Jack Stella (115), Ryan Brushett (113), Mark Korencik (113) and Carl Berglund (112) have all tipped through the 100 this season. Most recent, Brian Chambers (102) reached 100 games against UNH on February 4.

IN CHARGE

Head coach Norm Basin returns for his 12th season at the helm of the River Hawks. During his tenure, Bazin has led the program to two Hockey East regular season titles, three Hockey East tournament titles, six NCAA Tournament appearances, and a Frozen Four appearance.