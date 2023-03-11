Jamaica-based Kaya Group is commemorating its fifth anniversary

KINGSTON, Jamaica and LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaya Group (“Kaya”) or (“the Company”) (OTC: NUGL), the Caribbean’s First Medicinal Ganja Herb House and Holistic Wellness – focused ecosystem, today announced plans to officially mark the five-year milestone of medical ganja sales in Jamaica with a live broadcast on Irie FM and guest appearances from Ky-Mani Marley, Chi Ching Ching and other dedicated ganja enthusiasts.

In February 2015, Jamaica’s legislature voted to amend the country’s cannabis laws to allow the possession of up to 2 ounces and the cultivation of up to five plants. Practitioners of the Rastafari faith could use cannabis for religious purposes, and tourists with a medical marijuana prescription could apply for permits to purchase small amounts. On March 10, 2018, Balram Vaswani, a long-time advocate for marijuana legalization, opened the first legal medical marijuana dispensary, Herb house in Drax Hall, St. Ann.

Kaya Group’s Jamaican operations include three Kaya Herb House premium retail locations. The Kaya Herb House in Kingston is minutes from the Bob Marley Museum, Jamaica House, the Prime Minister’s Office and the French Embassy in the heart of Kingston within the golden triangle. Kaya Herb House’s Falmouth location is near the cruise ship terminal and about 30 minutes from Montego Bay. The flagship retail complex, cultivation and processing of Kaya Herb House is located in Ocho Rios. Kaya recently opened the first phase of her wellness center at The Gap, located in the pristine hills of the Jamaican Blue Mountains, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ky Mani Marley is the only child of reggae musician Bob Marley and Jamaican table tennis champion Anita Belnavis. Born in Falmouth, Jamaica, he topped the UK reggae charts in 1996 with his hit single Dear father . In addition to receiving a Grammy nomination for his album, Many More Roads, Ky-Mani Marley starred in the Jamaican films Shottas and One Love. In 2008, he founded the Love Over All Foundation to help fight illiteracy and poverty and promote positive change in underprivileged communities in the Caribbean, Africa and the United States through grant-making. Named ‘Philanthropist of the Year’ by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Better World Awards, he is currently finishing production on his new film Vendetta, for which he plays the lead role and executive producer.

Chi Ching Ching was born in St Mary, Jamaica, and went to school in New Kingston. A true success story of hard work and perseverance, Chi Ching Ching’s successful career includes reggae hits such as Top Roast or Fry (Breadfruit), Weed Problems, Way Up Stay Up, Rock Di World, Crick Neck, Hennessey Gets Me Out Of Any Situation, Everyday, and The Cut.

Bali Vaswani, CEO of Kaya Group and NUGL, said: “An enormous amount of effort has gone into changing Jamaica’s cannabis laws, and I am always honored and personally humbled to commemorate March 10th when it officially opened the door to the actual in the context of the sale of medical drugs.” legal marijuana. Kaya was created to spread knowledge and love for this ancient herb while bringing people together. Much has been said about imports. We are proud that all of our 45 different strains are grown in Jamaica and 15 will be available this weekend for the anniversary with some of the favorites back by popular demand including Golden Back Gorilla, Sting A Ling, Animal Mints, Kurple and Mangonani.”

About Kaya Group and NUGL Inc.

NUGL and Kaya merged in April 2022 to form a versatile cannabis lifestyle company that generates diverse revenue streams globally from a portfolio of powerful brands and businesses that deliver quality at scale. Kaya Herb House’s flagship store and farm operations are located in the tourism mecca of Ochi Rios. The company also has a store in Kingston within the golden triangle and another in the historic town of Falmouth. Kaya recently opened the first phase of her wellness center at The Gap, located in the pristine hills of the Blue Mountains, in winter 2022.

Kaya Herb House Drax Hall is Jamaica’s first legal medical marijuana dispensary. It offers tours of Kaya Farm, where more than 45 different genetics are grown and processed. Our shopping complex includes Kaya Herb House with Dab Bar Consumption Lounge, authentic thin crust Italian pizzeria and Square Grouper bar on site.

The NUGL app highlights profiles for businesses across all sectors of the cannabis industry, including retail, brands, services, events, and more. Our platform enables businesses to build and structure detailed items within our global menu, fostering connections between business and consumer communities through targeted networking and providing various advertising opportunities to expand their reach.

