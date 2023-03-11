Ruthberg binds all-round brand while gymnastics shines at Mizzou

MUNCIE, Ind.It was another big night for Ball State gymnastics, which earned the second-highest team score in program history with a 196.425 in Friday night’s quad game ranked No. 17 Missouri.

“This environment was a great lead up to the MAC Championships and the postseason,” head coach Joanna Saleem said. “It was loud, it was fast, it was competitive. I love getting these kinds of opportunities at the end of the season.”

As the No. 34 Cardinals (16-5) saw their 12-match head-to-head winning streak come to an end with a loss to the host Tigers (10-3), BSU picked up a crucial victory over No. 36 North Carolina looks set to stay in the NCAA Regional Qualifying position in the NQS.

Mizzou finished the game with a team score of 197.250, while the Tar Heels (15-6) scored 196.275. Ball State also picked up its third head-to-head win of the season over Southeast Missouri, which scored 194.675.

Ball State saved its best for the final rotation, with the team counting 9,900 seconds from both Hannah Ruthberg And Grace Sumner en route to the fourth-highest beam score in the program’s history with 49.200.

Thanks to her best effort of 9.900 on beam, Ruthberg would end the game by tying the program’s individual all-around record with a score of 39.400. The figure also included 9,850s on vault and bars, as well as a 9,800 on floor.

“It’s been great watching Hannah’s gymnastics and approach evolve,” said Saleem. “After a bit of a tough warm up, she relied on the gymnastics and did what we do. It paid off immensely for her. She was able to find that place competitively; found the energy and drive when the routines mattered. That just shows the growth and maturity she has had.”

Victoria Henry who originally set the program’s all-around record against Central Michigan earlier in the season, would take her second consecutive individual title on vault, tying her career best score with a 9.925.

Suki Pfister was not far behind second place, with a 9.875, as the Cardinals had the third best team jump score in program history with 49.225.

Overall, the Cardinals had 16 scores of 9,800 or better on the night, including three scores of 9,900 or better.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Rotation 1 Floor (48,850):

– Megan Teter led the Cardinals in the opening rotation, scoring 9,850

– Zoe Middleton was right behind, with a 9,825

– BSU also counted a 9,800 from it Hannah Ruthberg as well as a 9.775 from Taylor Waldo and a 9,600 from Victoria Henry

Rotation 2 Vault (49,225)

– The Cardinals found a rhythm on vault and posted the third-best team score in program history with 49.225

– For the second week in a row, Victoria Henry tied her career best with a 9.925 to take the event victory on vault.

– Suki Pfister added her second straight 9.875 to tie for second place, while Hannah Ruthberg scored 9,850.

– Completion Ball State’s countable routines were a 9,800 of Zoe Middleton and a 9.775 from Megan Teter

Rotation 3 Bars (49.125)

– Ball State tied for the sixth best bar team score in program history with a 49.125

– Hannah Ruthberg turned in the top routine at 9,850

– Zoe Middleton , Grace Sumner And Megan Teter each scored 9.825s, with Middleton’s try tying her career record

– Victoria Henry rounded out Ball State’s countable scores with a 9,800

Rotation 4 beams (49225)

– The Cardinals finished the night with the fourth-highest team bundle score in program history at 49,225

– Hannah Ruthberg And Grace Sumner led the way with 9.900s, with Ruthberg’s effort being a career record.

– Lauren Volpe chipped in a 9.875, Grace Evans scored a 9,800, and Taylor Waldo finished with a 9,750.

Everywhere:

– Hannah Ruthberg led the way by tying the program record with a score of 39.400 and placed second in the evening’s overall standings.

– Victoria Henry chipped in a 38.325, including her vault victory at 9.925.

More from Saleem:

– We started on the floor and it wasn’t our best performance of the year. But they left that there and went to jump and came back strong. That fighting spirit to the end is what we emphasize and adhere to. It was really cool to see them do that, especially knowing that we’re going to need every routine as we move into the next encounters.

Next timeout:

Ball State’s gymnastics program closes out the regular season Sunday when it welcomes Western Michigan to Worthen Arena for Senior Day.