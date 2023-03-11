Bay Area freshmen lead No. 2 Bruins to 4-0 victory over Cal





Next game: at California 3/11/2023 | 1:00 pm Cal Live Stream-5 March 11 (Sat) / 1:00 PM bee California BERKELEY, California Megan Grant And Jordan Woolery batted in all runs for the No. 2 UCLA softball team in their 4-0 victory over California to begin Pac-12 play at Levine-Fricke Field on Friday. Born in San Bruno, California, Grant went 3-for-4 with a double to provide the Bruins’ first three runs of the game (24-1, 1-0 Pac-12). Catcher Sharlize Palacios’ put single in the middle Maya Brady in scoring position for Grant in the first inning. The next at bat, Grant plated UCLA with a single to rightfield. Grant and the Bruins added two more in the fourth inning. After a single by Savanna Pola and two walks to Brady and Palacios, Grant lined her seventh double of the season into the left center hole to put UCLA ahead 3–0. Grant now leads the Pac-12 and all freshmen in the nation with 30 RBIs. Brady reached base four times in the game with two walks, a single and an error by the Golden Bears’ shortstop. The Bruins’ pitching staff pitched their 11th shutout of the season. UCLA held California (17-5, 0-1 Pac-12) to only three baserunners the entire game. Sixth year Brooke Yanez earned the start and went 5.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, allowing only one hit. She took her eighth win of the season. Lauren Shaw And Megan Pharaimo each pitched an inning of shutout relief. Jordan Woolery , a freshman infielder from Walnut Creek, California, scored the Bruins’ fourth and final run of the game in the sixth inning. Woolery’s RBI single down the left field line came on hits by both Brady and Grant. UCLA left 12 runners on base for the game. Rachel Cid And Kelly Godin also registered basehits. Cid came off the bench cold in the second inning as a pinch hitter thereafter anna vines left the game with a left hand injury in the middle of her plate appearance. Cid fouled four pitches before coming through with a single through the middle on the eighth pitch of her at bat. UCLA and California will battle it out at 1 p.m. (PT) for game two of the three-game series at Levine-Fricke Field. The match can be seen on the California Live Stream.

