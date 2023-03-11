New allegations of hazing, assaulting athletes within Harvard’s women’s ice hockey program

Harvard’s women’s ice hockey program under scrutiny after a January report of the Boston sphere that alleged abusive behavior by coach Katey Stone and hazing within the program held annual Naked Skates deemed hazing by some players. And at a preseason event known as Freshmen Fun Night, some newcomers felt pressured to consume alcohol and simulate sex acts, according to new reporting by The athletic.

The 56-year-old Stone, who has more wins than any other female coach in collegiate women’s hockey history, has coached at Harvard for 27 seasons. For most of those years, the hockey team held Initiation Week, which culminated in the Freshmen Fun Night. At that event, senior students urged freshmen to put condoms on bananas, fake orgasms, and perform skits that referenced their sexual orientation, among other things over the years. In some years, underage players consumed alcohol until they passed out or vomited.

For me, it was hazing, said Tiana Harris, a member of the team from 2011-2012.

The Naked Skate was painted as a team-building exercise and came later in the season, usually after the longest road trip. After returning to campus, upperclassmen told players to go to the locker room at The Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Upper class people stripped naked and instructed other players to do the same before donning skates and gloves to take to the ice.

In some years, freshmen were instructed to participate. In other years it was voluntary. Players from 2005 to 2023 said they witnessed or participated in the event. In some of those years, freshmen were told to do a superman slide on the ice, leaving some with ice burns and bleeding nipples.

Many players who spoke The athletic thought the Naked Skate was fun or showed indifference to it. But it made others uncomfortable. The most recent Naked Skate took place the day after the publication of the Globe story. After a player got angry about the event, Stone and her staff later met up with the team and told them it was an unauthorized activity.

Players from teams dating as far back as 2002 also recalled a fine system in which team members had to pay a fine for alleged infractions. Some women were fined for their clothes or what they ate, for having a boyfriend or crush. Some players say they had to pay a gay tax or an Asian tax.

The athletic found no direct evidence that Stone played a role in Initiation Week, the penalty system, or was present at Nude Skating. But, as one player from the past 10 years said, Stone regularly reminded the players, “There’s nothing happening on this team that I don’t know about.” (That player and several others were given anonymity because they fear reprisals from Harvard officials or the team’s alumni.)

Last month, The athletic spoke to more than 30 individuals who played for Harvard as of this season or were associated with the program going back more than 20 years. The athletic also reviewed audio recordings, videos, and email correspondence from players, school officials, and others.

Stone declined to comment on this story.

Backstory

Earlier this year, the Boston Globe reported on allegations of abuse by Stone during her tenure.

Among the allegations, Stone denounced the team for substandard training on March 5, 2022, saying it contained too many leaders and not enough Indians. Maryna Macdonald, a member of the Ditidaht First Nation in British Columbia, said Stone looked at her as she spoke. Stone admitted almost immediately that she shouldn’t have said it, but Macdonald was startled by the comment, and after Stone left the room, Macdonald’s teammates comforted her.

Stone himself reported that comment, made in front of two native-born players shortly after it happened. It led to a review of the program, but in an email to a player, athletic director Erin McDermott wrote: Please know Coach Stone is not under investigation. In an April 8 email to the entire team, she called the review a deeper dive into player experiences that would require conversations with a faculty member and assistant dean. On July 19, McDermott notified players via email that Coach Stone is our head coach and will continue to be our head coach.

Macdonald left the team the next day.

Macdonald is among a group of players who spoke The athletic and described the feeling of being constantly scrutinized during the hockey program.

She felt isolated and depressed as a freshman in 2018-19 and regularly vomited from the anxiety she felt every day.

After suffering a head injury during a game on December 8, 2018, Macdonald suffered a concussion. During the winter break later in the season, Macdonald missed the first session of a two-day practice (which she was unable to participate in due to her concussion) because she was flying back late from British Columbia. She says Stone later berated her in front of the coaching staff and two captains. Stone continually brought up that misstep throughout the rest of the school year and beyond, Macdonald said.

That’s what a player from the 2016-2017 season told me The athleticthe entire team was focused on shame.

A mid-2000s player said, “It really makes me angry and sad that it keeps happening to these girls because I know how much damage and pain it has caused me.

(Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)