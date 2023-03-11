Auburn football reporter compares Lane Kiffin to Chris Beard





Auburn football reporter Joseph Goodman compared Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin to the rumored head coach for the Rebels basketball program, Chris Beard, in a March 8 tweet on the first night of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament during Ole Miss-South Carolina. Big crowd for the opening game of the SEC tournament. I try to imagine Chris Beard coaching Ole Miss. Oh, yes, Lane Kiffin coaches football. Not so hard. pic.twitter.com/7MwW3eWGRg — Joseph Goodman, sports enthusiast 🎟🍺 (@JoeGoodmanJr) March 9, 2023 Explaining the comparison in a response tweet, Goodman said the two coaches both bring luggage to Oxford, though it’s important to note the differences in what the two men have been accused of in the past. Beard was fired from the Texas basketball program for third-degree assault after an incident involving himself and his fiancée, per The athletic. Meanwhile, Kiffin was found to have made illicit phone calls to recruits, attended a high school with a recruiting intern who was not allowed on recruiting trips, and the famous hostess program in which members of the Orange Pride program illegally visited recruits, per ALREADY. com. Beard has emerged as the top coaching candidate for the vacant Ole Miss head coaching role after the Rebels fired Kermit Davis on February 24. After Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze, John Cohen never would have hired someone like Chris Beard Those who think Auburn wouldn’t get the same scrutiny if the basketball program inexplicably replaced Bruce Pearl with Beard — something the fringe factions of the Auburn family pitched during the 2022-23 season — are kidding themselves. Goodman himself may have made the same tweet, and it’s possible it would have been filled with even more vitriol. If John Cohen ever needs to hire a basketball during his tenure as AD, it’s fair to assume he’s learned his lesson about hiring someone with baggage, given how Hugh Freeze’s Auburn football hire was processed and portrayed by the media. Giving Freeze a second chance is one thing, but a series of controversial hires is what gives someone a reputation.

