Researchers use table tennis to understand the dynamics between humans and robots in an agile environment

Researchers are demonstrating the possible areas in which a robot can work closely with human partners to perform tasks.

The deployment of collaborative robots holds the promise of increasing productivity and improving safety. These robots are expected to work together in close proximity to human workers, unlike the caged robots typical of today’s manufacturing industry.

The Georgia Tech team of researchers uses the sport of table tennis to show that people don’t always trust a robot’s explanation of the intended action. They’ve developed an agile robot called a “cobot” that uses table tennis to demonstrate areas in which a robot can work closely with human partners to complete tasks.

The robot is a Barrett WAM arm equipped with a camera and paddle. It was trained through a machine learning process called imitation learning. The team developed a system to give the robot positive reinforcement for successful bursts and negative reinforcement for failed bursts.

“We also trained our robot to be a safe table tennis partner”, said Matthew Gombolay, an assistant professor in the School of Interactive Computing and director of the Cognitive Optimization and Relational (CORE) Robotics Lab at Georgia Tech. “We drew on previous work on table tennis and ‘demonstration technique learning’, where a human can teach a robot a skill, such as how to hit a table tennis shot, or simply have the human demonstrate the task to the robot.”

The project demonstrates the potential of robots to work closely with humans in physical and social capacities, an important step forward for collaborative robotics. The development of intelligent systems that can work together with people has numerous applications, from manufacturing and healthcare to education.

In most cases, during the demonstrations, researchers found a lack of trust in human participants due to the explanations given by the robot and were therefore less likely to cooperate with them. The possible reason is a lack of confidence that the robot may not have the same goals or motivations as the human partner. Participants in the study were more likely to trust a robot’s explanation if they felt the robot shared their goals and motivations.

Gombolay emphasizes the importance of developing robots that can communicate effectively with humans in a way that builds trust. This is important in environments where the consequences of an error or miscommunication can be serious, such as in healthcare or emergency situations.

“While the choice to work with a robot is ultimately an objective behavior and may vary based on the context or how risky the interaction is, ultimately it is this trust factor that is a major driver of your decision making and behavior.” said Gombolay. “In practice, we often find that people design and implement impressive robot solutions, but that robot is not designed to instill the right level of trust in the human end-users.”

The researchers suggest that one possible solution could be to design robots that are more transparent in their decision-making processes. By giving human partners a clear understanding of how the robot arrived at a particular decision or action, it may be possible to build trust in the robot’s capabilities.

“The larger goal of the project is to understand how to design robots for fast, close interactions in manufacturing, logistics warehouses, restaurant kitchens and even homes. We need to know how to design physically secure systems, of course, but we also need to know what users find intuitive and reliable – what makes users feel safe.” said Gombolay. “Otherwise, these robots will never get out of the lab to live with humans. I believe our work answers important questions in helping to design robots to interact with humans, specifically how robots communicate their intentions to their human counterparts. But of course the research opens up even more exciting possibilities than before.”