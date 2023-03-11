Ackelia Smith finishes as NCAA long jump runner-up

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico sophomore Akelia Smith the No. 1 Texas women’s track and field team finished the indoor season as the national runner-up in the long jump.

The top-ranked women exited the first day of the NCAA Indoor Championships with 12 points and the No. 6-ranked men with one after six of 17 events completed.

On her fourth attempt, Smith moved into second place with her personal best of 6.88 m (22-7). She needed her sixth jump to secure second after Florida’s Claire Bryant who was tied on the fifth attempt. With her final jump of 6.87 m (22-6.5), Smith became a three-time First Team All-American and gave the Longhorns the much-needed eight points.

Smith now has two of the top-three points in Texas history behind Tara Davis, who held the then collegiate record with a 22-9 time in 2021.

Junior Leo Neugebauer finished the first day of the men’s heptathlon in third place with 3,582 points. The score is a personal best after the first day of the heptathlon for the German. The four-time All-American started the season with consecutive best numbers in the 60-meter sprint (6.99 seconds) and the long jump with a score of 7.76 meters (25-5.5). He followed with a personal best of 16.23 m (53-3) in the shot put, finishing second overall in the event. Neugebauer finished the fourth of seven events with a clear height of 2.03m (6-8) in the high jump and will return to the track for the 60m hurdles on Saturday, just 191 points off first place and 36 behind the second.

Kristine Blazevica moved up to fifth in the pentathlon after winning the 800 meters with a personal best of 2:12.79. Blazevica scored a total of 4,305 points after five events after the start of the day in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.53 seconds. She tied her season best in both the high jump with 1.66 m (5-5.25) and in the shot put with 12.21 m (40.75) before finishing fifth in the long jump with a score of 6.13 m (20-1.5). She now has seven of the top-10 finishes in Texas history, including the top three, and scored four team points.

freshman Solomon Washington scored the men’s only point in the long jump, recording a massive personal best of 7.97 m (26-1.75). The mark makes Washington the fifth best player in Texas history with the 10ebest performance. Friday’s results also make Washington a First Team All-American for the first time in his career.

Julian Alfred continues to make history in the 60-meter sprint after breaking her own collegiate record for the fifth time this season with her time of 6.96, edging 0.01 off her previous record. Alfred is the tall female collegiate who once ran under seven seconds and has now done it in back-to-back races. The St. Lucia native has the top-eight fastest time in NCAA history and the top-10 times in Texas history. She will compete for the 60-meter title on Saturday at 4:10 PM (MT).

Alfred also advanced to the 200m final with the second-fastest qualifying time of 22.38, while Wol-Tava Thomas She took the final place in the final with her time of 22.74. Rhasidat Adeleke the nine-time All American, earned her spot in the 400m final with her prelims time of 51.12, the third-fastest time of the day.

Senior Valery Tobias was the last Longhorn to qualify for a final and did it in record-breaking fashion. For the second time this season, Tobias broke the Texas 800m record with a time of 2:02.07 and now has four of the top five fastest times in UT history.