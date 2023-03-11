Cricket-Mitchell, Henry strikes back New Zealand in first test | The mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) A Daryl Mitchell century and a brilliant 72 from Matt Henry helped New Zealand to an improbable 18-run lead in the first innings before the home bowlers limited Sri Lanka to 83 for three at the end of the third day of the first test on Saturday. Sri Lanka will take a 65-run lead into day four in Christchurch, but that will be no consolation for blowing up a dominant position in a game they must win to cement their hopes of reaching the final of the World Test Championship ( WTC) alive. The Black Caps resumed at 162-5, still trailing Sri Lanka’s 355 by almost 200 runs, but Mitchell quickly made it clear that he was determined to reduce the deficit to a manageable number as he worked his way towards his fifth test century. After all-rounder Michael Bracewell went off for 25, Mitchell put up 47 with skipper Tim Southee (25) and another 56 with Henry before being caught behind Lahiru Kumara on 102 with parity 64 runs away. Backed up by an equally aggressive 27 from Neil Wagner, Henry took the game to the Sri Lankan bowlers and pillaged 24 runs from a Kasun Rajith to lift the Black Caps into the lead. His innings of 75 balls came to an end when he was bowled by an Asitha Fernando yorker, the wicket giving the Sri Lankan sailor figures of 4-85. A final flourish from Wagner extended the lead a little further before the New Zealand bowlers put their bats away and got to work to try and drive home the advantage. The bowling was tight rather than spectacular and Blair Tickner, the only bowler who never actually started with the bat, took all three wickets at the cost of 28 runs. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne took off for 17 to a fine catch by Henry Nicholls at gully, while Oshada Fernando made 28 off 52 balls before shoving the ball behind him. Kusal Mendis was caught on a careless shot, forcing Angelo Matthews (20 not out) and Prabath Jayasuriya (2 not out) to resume on Sunday. Sri Lanka will qualify for the WTC final if they can beat New Zealand in this two test series and if Australia can deny India victory in the fourth test in Ahmedabad. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2023/03/11/cricket-mitchell-henry-bat-new-zealand-back-into-first-test/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos