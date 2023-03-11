‘We will take a closer look at FIFA’ DW 03/10/2023

The president of the German Football Association (DFB), Bernd Neuendorf, was all smiles as he greeted journalists who turned up for a media event at the newly opened DFB Academy in Frankfurt this week. Twelve months after being elected to the post, the 61-year-old took stock of what had been a difficult first year at the helm.

In his opening statement to reporters, Neuendorf emphasized that he and his team were not focused on quick solutions, but on long-term solutions, as the DFB faces major economic challenges.

“If the (men’s) national team is successful, the DFB will be fine,” said the organization’s treasurer, Stephan Grunwald, who sat next to Neuendorf in the Academy classroom where the media had gathered.

From the Champions League to the second division

After the failure of the men’s national team to advance from the group stage, not only in Qatar last year, but also at the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, Grunwald’s job is to get the DFB back on track financially.

“It is similar to a club being relegated from the Champions League to the second division,” said Grunwald, who explained that the national team’s revenues depended heavily on its success on the pitch. He said his department expected the DFB to make a loss of 19.5 million ($20.7 million) for the current fiscal year.

“It cannot continue like this for the next 10 years, because if it does, the association will no longer exist,” Grunwald warned.

He also noted that a lack of on-field success made contract negotiations with sponsors much more difficult.

For his part, Neuendorf assured reporters that the DFB was already making changes to resolve the situation.

“I am optimistic that we will succeed in eliminating this structural deficit,” said the DFB chairman.

‘Relationship with FIFA criticized’

Aside from the financial problems, tensions also arose between the DFB and FIFA, the world governing body of football, during the World Cup in Qatar, particularly over a threat by FIFA of sanctions against national team captain Manuel Neuer. from wearing a “one-love” bracelet, as had been intended. Neuendorf has also not always agreed with Infantino on human rights issues.

In an exclusive conversation with DW after the media event, Neuendorf described the DFB’s relationship with FIFA as “professionally critical”. At the same time, however, he said that his association reserves the right to turn the spotlight on the world body as and when it is needed.

“As the largest association in the world, we believe we have a right to take a closer look at what is happening at FIFA. And we also dig deeper if we don’t get satisfactory answers about certain processes.”

While Neuendorf noted that the DFB and FIFA had many similarities, including the development of football worldwide, he also explained that “for me, there is often a lack of transparency in the way decisions are made.”

Support for Infantino an open question

On Wednesday, representatives of the 211 member associations of the global organization will meet for the 73rd FIFA Congress in the Rwandan capital of Kigali. An important item on the agenda is the re-election of Gianni Infantino as FIFA president. Victory is assured, because there is no opposing candidate.

Still, there will be a vote. Neuendorf said whether Infantino gets the will from the DFB will depend on the information FIFA provides about the changes Infantino has pledged in Qatar. These include more safeguards for worker protection, which have so far not been disclosed, despite requests from the DFB.

“I remember his [Infantino’s] press conference in Doha and the promises he made there,” Neuendorf said. “I have to admit that I don’t really feel like this is being worked on at the moment.”

‘The will to change is palpable’

The DFB chairman says he is committed to change at FIFA. But the DFB will be in a better position to do so if Neuendorf wins the FIFA Council election in a vote to be held in April. If he wins a seat on the Council, the DFB chairman has promised to “keep highlighting the pain points”.

Neuendorf hopes that other European associations will support his candidacy and has been actively working on the phone in recent weeks. He has had regular conversations, especially with his Norwegian counterpart Lise Klaveness.

“The will to change is palpable,” Neuendorf said. “Now it’s just a matter of finding allies.”

