Marshall hockey says goodbye to DeVlieger, Waltz, Loft| News, sports, jobs
The Marshall hockey team’s 2022-2023 season was a year of progress.
After finishing 7-7 in Big South play last year, the Tigers lost each of their top two scorers – Leah Schaefer and Tessa Gannott. But despite a challenging schedule early in the season, the Tigers managed to stay focused this year and improve to 9-4-1 and nearly advance to the Section 3A Finals. Much of this growth can be attributed to the leadership of the team’s trio of seniors, Kalyn DeVlieger, Regan Loft and Kayta Waltz.
“We came in with a really good mindset that we wanted to improve our program,” Waltz said of the Tigers’ approach to the season. “When we came in with 12 new girls who went upstate the year before, I think we had high hopes for them and they really stepped it up.”
The Tigers’ previous season had come to an end with a 2–1 semi-final loss to Luverne. But despite the loss, the girls still felt they had made visible progress since the start of the season when they lost to Luverne 9-3. The senior year story of Waltz, Loft and DeVlieger was similar in the extent to which they helped the team grow as the year progressed.
Marshall lost six of their first seven games to begin the 2022–23 season. In the first three losses they were outscored 12-3. Yet they wasted no time and hung their heads and kept coming in to get better every day.
“We knew we were playing against some very competitive teams in the first few games of the season. We were all aware of that, but we knew that through those tough games we could get better and better. Loft said.
“We lost six games, but we had fun” Waltz said. “Everyone had fun every day at training. Even in those games that we were losing, everyone was still having fun and having fun.”
One of the most important parts of staying mentally strong through a slow start is team culture. With a young college team with four freshmen and four eighth graders on the roster, the responsibility often rests with the seniors to establish that culture. This year’s group had no problem rising to the occasion.
“We’ve worked really hard over the last three, four, five years to build a culture. And sisterhood is one of our pillars that we emphasize every day,” Marshall head coach Cassi Weiss said. “Our team is more important than ourselves… We start to buy in a little bit every year, but this group has just taken that to another level.”
DeVlieger echoed Weiss’s sentiment when asked about the team’s culture, citing watching her teammates score their first varsity goal as the highlight of her varsity experience before addressing the team’s inclusive nature .
“Relationships are important to us. It didn’t matter age or skill level, we all came together this year,” says DeVlieger. “We didn’t have those particular groups. It was like everyone got along.”
The Marshall senior trio had been playing together for quite some time at the start of the season.
Waltz and DeVlieger started playing together in Marshall 10U youth hockey. Waltz joined because her fourth grade teacher and Marshall Boys hockey coach Michael Weiss told her to join the team.
“We were in the old arena at the fairgrounds and it was such a nice atmosphere for someone who is young and wants to start playing hockey. It’s the same here at the [Red] Baron [Arena]” Waltz said of her start with Marshall youth hockey. “They start building a system very, very young. For someone starting out with hockey, that’s a lot of fun to get into.
DeVlieger picked up the sport because, after playing flag football for three years, she had a choice to either join tackle football or drop the sport. Due to her family’s safety concerns regarding tackle football, DeVlieger decided to switch jobs and join the field hockey team.
“When I started I was bad, but I just had so much fun. Like before, I’d always been so hard on myself to be good, but when I played hockey, I didn’t care. I just loved being there with my teammates,” says DeVlieger.
A year later, Loft also joined the Marshall youth hockey team, marking the beginning of a seven-year span where she, Waltz, and DeVlieger played together.
For many teams, success on the ice starts with bonding and building off-ice chemistry. DeVlieger recalled streaming the Marshall volleyball team’s state championship game in the hockey locker room on an air mattress, while Loft said attending Marshall’s Light Up the Night and participating in the Schwan’s Cup tournament were key moments in strengthening team bonding.
“I think spending time together is what makes us all get along so well. It was just a really good team experience we had together,” Loft said.
Since then, all three have developed as individuals and as teammates. DeVlieger led Marshall in assists, with 13, while Loft was the Tigers’ second leading goal scorer. Of her 10 goals on the season, Loft scored an overtime game winner at Waseca and a hat-trick in the Tigers’ victory over Worthington in the quarterfinals.
New Ulm was a team that had been an eyesore to Marshall. During Waltz, Loft and DeVliegers’ eighth grade – their first year on varsity – the Tigers defeated the Eagles 3–2 in New Ulm. It was Marshall’s first win against the Eagles in nine years.
However, their senior year did not come with the same success. They played against New Ulm three times this season. Despite allowing a total of three goals in three games – including triple overtime in the 3A semi-final – the Tigers went home with two losses and a draw against the Eagles. While the results didn’t work in Marshall’s favor, they didn’t put a sour note on the seniors’ final season. Waltz still cited losing 1–0 overtime three times as a highlight of her senior year.
“With three overtimes you can’t get any better. Everyone left it all on the ice.” Waltz said. “As we go into next season, it will ignite a fire among everyone that they want to keep winning… leaving after a game like that will really kick-start next season.”
After graduating in the spring, Waltz is enlisted in the U.S. Army, Loft becomes a member of the University of Sioux Falls tennis team, and DeVlieger stays on site to study at Southwest Minnesota State University while coaching youth hockey in Marshall.
