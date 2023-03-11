Sports
UNI women’s basketball extinguishes UIC Flames 73-57
MOLINE, sick. The Panthers outlasted the UIC Flames on Friday night to advance to the semifinals against Hoops in the Heartland in a 73-57 victory.
It was another all-around team win for UNI as four players hit double digits in their third win over UIC in 2023. In addition to contributions from up and down the bench, the Panthers clicked on offense and defense. UNI’s performance against the Flames in the postseason was one of their top five in both blocks and steals at 6 and 12.
“First of all I want to congratulate UIC”, said Head Coach Warrens asked following the victory. “I think their coaching staff did a great job. I thought they played extremely well. And for me, I thought it was one of the more intense performances I’ve been a part of.
“I thought our kids did a great job, especially staying true to our game plan over a 40-minute period. But you have to take your hat off to UIC, I thought they played a really, really good game of basketball.”
It was a fast start for the Panthers, as they jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first two minutes. UNI then traded buckets with the Flames for most of the quarter until UIC went on an eight-run run to nearly end the first. The Panthers at the last points of the first 10 minutes as guard Kayba gazebo made two on the line, bringing UNI back within three in the second quarter.
The pace of the second frame was much slower with several minute-plus scoreless stretches. But the Panthers put on a five-point run in the first minute and a half to retake the lead. The Flames responded with a three to go up by one.
Forward Grace Boffeli made a hook shot less than 20 seconds later to take the lead back for good for UNI. The bucket sparked a 10-point run for the Panthers to take a nine-point lead. UIC took the lead with two threes in the last two minutes, but UNI still led with five at the end of the first half.
It was a tight third quarter in which the two teams battled each other shot for shot. The Panthers had the first run of the third inning and tied for seven in a row on a Rachel Heittola second chance three-pointer. With the game’s first double-digit lead, UNI went back and forth with the Flames until the end of the quarter. The Panthers still had an eight-point lead going into the final quarter.
A cold stretch of over two minutes at the start of the fourth cut UNI’s lead to just three. But the Panthers found their offense right after seven minutes and went 19-6 over the last half of the fourth quarter. Guard Kailyn Morgan led the way in the fourth for UNI with seven runs, two field goals, a trey and two free throws. The Panthers came away with a 16-point victory and extinguished the Flames 73-57.
UNI had their best night on the line since playing UIC at the McLeod Center in January going 18-20 (90%) at the free throw line. The Panthers also had a 50%+ night off the floor going 24-47 for 51.1%. UNI’s most points came in the paint with 32, while also earning 19 in turnover. In non-offensive stats, the Panthers won the rebounding game 32-30 while making 12 steals and blocking six shots.
Boffelli had another 20+ point game for UNI, scoring 23, while also grabbing eight rebounds as the team lead. Guard Emerson Green was the second closest Panther on offense with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals. Heittola and Morgan also had double-digit performances with 10 apiece, while Heittola led the team with three assists. Two Panthers made three steals at point guard Maya McDermott and forward Ryley Goebel while Boffelli picked up a season-high four blocks.
NEXT ONE:
UNI will advance to the Hoops in the Heartland semifinals where they will face the second-seeded Belmont Bruins. The Panthers lost both regular season games to Belmont and are hoping to earn their first program win against the Bruins in postseason action. The tip for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m. from the Vibrant Arena at the MARK.
