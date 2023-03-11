Sports
Watch: Kiwi cricket fan grabs with one hand while holding beer
Kiwi cricket fan grabs with one hand while holding beer. Video / Sky Sports
A Black Caps fan stole the show in Christchurch, where he wowed locals with a spectacular one-handed catch while holding a beer during New Zealand’s first innings.
When Tim Southee hit a six-over mid-wicket in the 78th over of the first Test against Sri Lanka, a punter managed to palm the ball effortlessly while checking his beer, which he promptly finished.
He spilled a bit on his beer, so he loses points for that, the Alternative Commentary Collective commentary team said.
He postpones the return of the ball, milks it, drinks his beer down the neck, and then returns it.
Bowlers take the lead on dominant day for hosts
The Black Caps have taken the lead in the first test against Sri Lanka thanks to the efforts of their bowlers and not just with the ball.
After Daryl Mitchell’s fifth Test century revived their weak first innings, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and most notably Matt Henry blasted the home side into a slim lead on day three at Hagley Oval.
After Sri Lanka cleared that 18-run deficit at the start of their second inning, Blair Tickner removed their top three to end a dominant day for New Zealand.
The tourists will resume tomorrow at 83-3, leading by 65 runs and in a position of uncertainty that would have been hard to imagine while controlling the first two days.
Needing a 2-0 series victory to have a shot at their place in the World Test Championship final, Sri Lanka’s goal looked on target as they cut their opponents down to 151-5 in response to 355.
Their teammates had the ball on a string, the top of the Black Caps was knocked down and Mitchell was scrambling for runs.
But when Michael Bracewell had left early this morning to leave the hosts with their last four wickets and still 167 runs behind, Mitchell and the Tail combined to turn the game around.
Continuing an excellent start to his Test career and raising his average from 17 matches to 58, Mitchell showed a smoothness that both he and his fellow batsmen lacked on day two.
The No. 5 resumed on 40 and reached his half-century of 124 balls early, joined by a free-swinging Southee, he increased the pace and needed just 63 deliveries to complete his next 50.
But that acceleration was nothing compared to what Henry pulled off, as a player with a first-class average of 19.8 made batting look easy on a surface that had baffled the Black Caps specialists.
After Southee (25 from 20) fell victim to a fine catch from Lahiru Kumara, Henry initially provided able support for Mitchell in his century-long quest, defending well enough as he scored 12 of the first 40 balls he faced .
His partner’s milestone secured, Henry then launched. Starting back-to-back boundaries at Prabath Jayasuriya, the Cantabrian ended his innings with 60 runs from the next 35 deliveries.
His abrupt outburst culminated in a stunning 105th over, clubbing Kasun Rajitha, one of Sri Lanka’s second-day standouts, for five consecutive boundaries.
Utilizing an unexpectedly wide range of shots and scoring to all corners of his home ground, Henry recorded his fourth test 50, brought his sides 350 and grabbed what had been an improbable lead just an hour earlier.
The 31-year-old shared with Neil Wagner in a ninth wicket stand of 69 for 49, the Black Caps best of the innings, while his fellow sailor added a handy 27 for 24.
In total, once Henry had been bowled out for 72 and New Zealand dismissed for 373, batsmen’s 8–11 attack had produced 126 runs compared to the top four of 100.
It all added up to a narrow advantage that once the tourists had survived a period of six to tea and safely blunted the pair of new balls, Tickner looked much more imposing.
Playing in his second Test and having taken 103 runs without a wicket in the first innings, Tickner’s relief was evident when the breakthrough came in the 12th over.
New Zealand would have felt the same way. Southee and Henry were needed for nine wickets in the first innings, an unsustainable imbalance for the attack that ended Tickner in four balls.
He got help from the hands of Henry Nicholls, another desperate for a contribution, who made a sharp catch at the gully when Tickner tricked Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne into driving.
Oshada Fernando escaped after watching an apparent lbw dismissal from Henry, but his stay was cut short when he unwisely tried to cut Tickner over slip and give Tom Blundell a head start.
The hosts then suffered a blow as the wicketless Wagner was forced out of the bowling alley with a right leg strain. But Tickner made sure to close out the day of ascendancy in a more appropriate style, giving leading scorer Kusal Mendis a nick to slip in the first innings.
