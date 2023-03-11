Women’s tennis returns to Big West action against Tritons

SANTA BARBARA, California (March 10, 2023) — The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team has played nine different Power Five opponents since their last conference game, but they’re back in conference play on Saturday, hosting UC San Diego for their Big West home opener at the Arnhold Tennis Center. The first service is Saturday morning at 11am.

DETAILS

Match 12

Saturday March 11 | 11 hours

UC Santa Barbara (1-10, 1-0 Big West) v UC San Diego (6-7, 1-2 Big West)

Arnold Tennis Center | Santa Barbara, California.

Live stream

HISTORY

In the two years since UC San Diego joined The Big West, the Gauchos have not allowed the Tritons a point in their two encounters, winning both 4-0. Amelia Honer took last year’s victory in La Jolla with a 6-1, 6-1 win at court two in singles.

LAST TIME OFF

UCSB took on Loyola Marymount at the Arnhold Tennis Center in their final game. Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter each had singles victories against the then No. 62 Lions, but the visitors won the game 5-2.

ABOUT THE GAUCHOS

Grid | Scheme

Overall record: 1-8

Big West: 1-0

Home: 0-2

Out: 1-3

Neutral: 0-3

Against ranked opponents: 0-5

ITA ranking: N/A

Stripe: L8

ABOUT THE TRITONS

Schedule | Scheme | Statistics

Overall record: 6-7

Big West: 1-2

Home: 4-4

Out: 2-3

Neutral: 0-0

Against ranked opponents: 0-2

ITA ranking: N/A

Stripe: W1

NEXT ONE

The Gauchos are given a two-week break before their next match, when they head to Hawai’i to defeat the Rainbow Wahine, embarking on a five-game road trip on March 26. First service from Honolulu is scheduled for 11:00 AM Pacific Time.

HONER WINS AGAIN BACK-TO-BACK BIG WEST WEEKLY AWARDS (MARCH 8)

For the second time this season, Amelia Honer earned Big West Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks, winning the sixth weekly award of her career after a strong performance against Oklahoma State and Loyola Marymount, teams ranked No. 35 and No. 2. 62 at the time. Honer won both of her singles matches against the Cowgirls and Lions in straight sets on court one, while also earning an upper doubles win alongside Kira Reuter against Oklahoma State. The award is her fourth of the season, following back-to-back wins in late January and early February

RANKS UP

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its latest player rankings on March 7, and UC Santa Barbara’s Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter are both in attendance. Honer climbs 27 spots on the latest singles chart, reaching number 40, her highest collegiate singles ranking. She and Reuter also continue to form a formidable tandem in doubles, remaining in the top 25 partnerships in the country, checking in at No. 21.

HONER EARNS FIFTH CAREER BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD (MARCH 1)

After winning on court one in both doubles and singles against Oregon, Ameila Honer was named Big West Player of the Week for the third time this season and fifth time in her career. Honer and Kira Reuter fought off four match points to come back and win their doubles match against the Ducks 7-6, then Honer won her singles match in straight sets. That win included erasing a 4-1 deficit in the second set to win it 7-5. Honer’s five career Player of the Week awards are more than any other Big West school has won since the sophomore’s collegiate career began.

HONER WINS SECOND CONSEQUENTIAL WEEKLY AWARD (FEBRUARY 1)

Amelia Honer won her second straight and fourth career Big West Player of the Week award following her undefeated weekend at the Auburn Regional of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. Against No. 15 Auburn, Honer combined with Kira Reuter to beat the nation’s No. 10e-ranked doubles partnership, and then beat the 43ed-ranked singles player. The next day, Honer again faced nationally ranked opponents in singles and doubles against No. 19 Arizona State, but neither match ended.

HONER NAMED BIG WEST PLAYER OF THE WEEK (JANUARY 25)

Sophomore Amelia Honer was named Big West Player of the Week after going undefeated on the top doubles and singles courts in UC Santa Barbara’s doubles matches against UC Davis and No. 12 Cal. Honer and teammate Kira Reuter combined to take down the 15e-ranked doubles partnership in the country, 6-1, in an impressive performance against the Golden Bears at Berkeley. This is Honer’s third time receiving the award.

GAUCHOS FOCUSED ON MORE SILVERWARE

After a 2022 season for the history books, UC Santa Barbara looks set to continue in 2023 as the Gauchos pursue their third straight Big West Championship and another NCAA Tournament appearance. UCSB has not lost a conference game since 2019, winning individual awards from The Big West in each of the past two seasons. Two-time Big West Player of the Year Shakhnoza Khatamova will play a key role in the Gauchos’ title defense under two-time Big West Coach of the Year Simon Thibodeau, as will the last two Big West Freshman of the Year honorees: Amelia Honer (2022 ) and Camille Kiss (2021). Honer starts this season as the 49eranked singles player in the country.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Gauchos’ fall schedule included three individual tournaments, culminating in the ITA Southwest Regional Championship in San Diego. In the second round, Amelia Honer did something Gaucho hadn’t done before: she defeated the top ranked singles player in the country, USC’s Eryn Cayetano. Honer went all the way to the quarterfinals of that tournament.

BREAKDOWN OF THE ROSTER

This season’s squad consists of three seniors, a junior, a sophomore, and a pair of freshmen. Shakhnoza Khatamova is the most experienced and long-lived Gaucho. She is entering her fifth season of collegiate tennis and her fourth at UCSB following her transfer from San Diego State. Fellow seniors Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe and Kira Reuter also arrived in Santa Barbara via transfer, from NC State and Texas Tech, respectively. The two newcomers are Valentina Khrebtova, from Antwerp, Belgium and Calissa Dellabarca, from Albuquerque, New Mexico.