Australian man sets Guinness World Record with table tennis balls

An Australian man has set a bizarre Guinness World Record for catching the most table tennis balls on his head covered in shaving cream. According to the official website, the man, identified as Oscar Lynagh, attempted the record in Melbourne in November last year. With 30 seconds left on the clock, Lynagh managed to collect 12 balls on his head. It was on Thursday, March 9, when Guinness officially announced the world record via Twitter along with a clip of Oscar Lynagh taking on the challenge.

The video begins with the man sitting on a chair while a lady applies a measured amount of shaving cream to his head. After the process is complete, the Aussie man takes a bowl filled with ping pong balls and stands right in front of a wall. The man then starts throwing ball by ball, to make them collect in the foam mountain. He tries to be as fast as possible, but misses a few shots as he continues the challenge. Once the time is up, the counting of the ball is done to announce the result.

In sharing the world record, Guinness’ official Twitter page wrote: New record: Most table tennis balls bounced and got stuck in shaving cream on head in 30 seconds (individual) – 12 by Oscar Lynagh. Yes, this is a real record that you can try at home. Watch the video here:

The video has been viewed more than twenty-one thousand times on Twitter, prompting a slew of users to share their reactions. One user called it the Guinness World Record lite edition.

Another suggested: Someone is doing a cool whip version!

Another followed suit, today a Guinness World Record for anything.

Meanwhile, one Twitterati said: If the man was a real Aussie, he’d do it with golf balls.

Oscar Lynagh reportedly holds multiple records in his cat, including the farthest throw of a rubber chicken and the farthest behind-the-back catch of a tennis ball. While Lynagh’s feat was solo, the same challenge was also attempted by a team of two including Davish Rush and Jonathan Hannon. Hailing from the United States, the duo attempted the challenge in Boise, Idaho, during the month of April 2021. The pair managed to collect a total of 35 tennis balls on their heads in the space of 30 seconds.

