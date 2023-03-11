UNI softball splits first day of Tulsa Invitational

TULSA, Okla. — The Panthers opened their final road tournament with a split of their doubleheader against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

While UNI couldn’t stop the Golden Hurricane from a walk-off in game one, the Panther charge roared to life 30 minutes later, recording an impressive win in game two. Over the doubleheader, UNI scored 13 runs, collected 10 hits and 11 RBI’s. Panther’s pitching staff compiled a 3.96 ERA against Tulsa as he walked eight batters and struckout 13 batters.

Game 1 | L, 4-3

UNI took an early lead in their first game of the day as a catcher Alexis Pupillo hit a two-run homer to right in the top of the first inning. The Panthers would not reach home plate again until the sixth inning, while Tulsa scored runs in the first, third and fourth for UNI’s next. The Golden Hurricane cut into the Panthers’ lead almost immediately, scoring on a single in the bottom of the first.

While UNI didn’t accumulate much at the plate over the next few innings, the Panthers made some impressive defensive plays. UNI turned its first double play since February after Tulsa scored in the first inning to quickly end the opening inning. The Panthers also played home quickly in the bottom of the second to maintain a one-run lead as the Golden Hurricane threatened with two runners.

The game would be tied the next inning, as Tulsa scored on a long single in the bottom of the third. The Golden Hurricane also scored in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead with three runs. UNI was unable to answer in the top of the fifth inning but left fielder My Dodge the sixth started with a bang. She hit her second home run of the season to left field and tied the game at three again.

It was a stalemate in the next inning, as neither team brought home any runners. But Tulsa found the extra advantage in the bottom of the seventh with two hits and an error to complete the walk-off comeback. The Golden Hurricane handed the Panthers their 8th loss of the season and their first since last Friday.

Game 2 | W, 10-4

As with the first game of the day, UNI took an early lead in their second game. After two outs to start the game, the Panthers had two on base thanks to a walk and a single. Designated batter Hannah Kelly split third and short on a long single in her first at bat of the game that scored both runners. Unlike game one, Tulsa didn’t answer in the bottom of the first giving UNI a chance to break open the game in the second.

The Panthers had a great second inning, collecting two basehits, scoring five runs and leaving no one on base. UNI again got two outs to start the inning, but two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases for midfielder Madison Parks . Parks seized the moment with a single through the middle and scored two more runs for the Panthers. Immediately after Dodge hit her second homer of the game, this time to center to bring in three runs.

UNI headed in the bottom of the second with a 7-0 lead that lasted until the top of the fourth when the Panthers extended their lead to eight. A single from shortstop Kylee Sanders and a walk for Pupillo and Parks got the bases loaded again for UNI. While the Panthers didn’t have another hit, a wild pitch lost to Golden Hurricane catcher Sanders scored for an 8-0 lead.

Tulsa ended the starter Samantha Heyers shutout in the bottom of the fourth, scoring two runs on a homer in the middle. UNI answered by adding another run in the top of the fifth by the second baseman Taylor Hogan who walked, stole second and worked his way around the last two on a wild pitch. The Panthers scored their last run of the day in the top of the sixth when Dodge hit its third home run of the day and second solo homer to left.

The Golden Hurricane added two more runs in the sixth on a solo home run and a center double. UNI went up three and down three in the seventh, but managed to get Tulsa to do the same, ending the game. The Panthers picked up their second win of the year by 10 or more runs to split the doubleheader.

Double headed notes

Dodge led all batters on the day with four hits. Kelley was the lone batter with multiple hits, one in each game. Four other Panthers each had a hit against the Golden Hurricane on Friday.

UNI picked up a season-high eight walks against Tulsa in the second game of their doubleheader. Prior to Friday, the Panthers came with the most walks of the season against Tennessee State with six.

The Panthers are currently on a 10-game home run streak, as at least one batter has lost the field in every game since February 24. UNI had no home run against Western Carolina on the first day of the Panther Invitational two weeks ago.

Kelley and Dodge are currently tied for longest hitting streak on the Panther roster. Both players scored at least one goal in the past four games against Tulsa and Kennesaw State last week.

NEXT ONE:

UNI continues its time at the Tulsa Invitational with its first neutral game of the weekend against Sam Houston. The Panthers play the Kats at 11 a.m. while they play a third game against the Golden Hurricane at 4 p.m.