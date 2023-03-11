Minnesota Wild News: Marat Khusnutdinov is a wild man





We haven’t written much about overseas prospects and how their individual seasons are going, but when we saw what happened to Marat Khusnutdinov on Thursday, we knew we had to share. The second round pick of the 2020 Minnesota Wilds was playing in SKA St. Petersburg’s first round match against Dinamo Minsk in the Gagarin Cup playoffs when he went for a brave defensive play that saw him get a stick right in the face got. Oh dear! The 20-year-old center wasted no time (because he’s the best) and came back with a simple bulb visor and pretended nothing was wrong. And then, just because he really is a two-way monster on the puck, he made another sacrifice to block a slapshot on a penalty kill. Fortunately, he eventually did get an assist on a goal with an empty net aim to reward him for the bravery. Just an absolute wild man. We can’t wait for him to make the trip abroad next summer. With 11 goals and 41 points in 63 games in the KHL this season, one could make the argument that he could jump into the NHL now and not look worse for wear. He’s built the same way as other Wild prospects, with the fact that he works so damn hard and cares so much about possession that he’s a very good defender. That’s wild In more depressing news, the Wild confirmed last night that Kirill Kaprizov will be out for three to four weeks after Logan Stanley fell on top of him. In response, they recalled Sammy Walker from Iowa. [Hockey Wilderness]

De Wild signed defenseman Kyle Masters to his three-year entry-level contract after playing an outstanding year for the WHLs Kamloops Blazers. [Hockey Wilderness]

What happens after a trade is made in the NHL? A behind-the-scenes look at what really happens after a transaction is made and creates a bunch of issues that need to be resolved. [The Athletic]

Nobody scores in Minnesota. [Defector] From the path… Boston Bruins tease Brad Marchand opened up about his team’s dominance, trolling the city of Detroit and his favorite Ninja Turtle. [ESPN]

The Edmonton Oilers came from behind against the Boston Bruins last night, marking the first time the history-chasing Bruins lost to a 20-minute lead. [Yahoo Sports]

Oh, and the Dallas stars won last night, putting them two points ahead of our Wild in the standings. But the nice thing is that they won 10-4. Ten goals! [TSN]

