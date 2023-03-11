WTT Singapore Smash 2023 live stream broadcast, broadcast details, Indian team players and schedule





A major tournament on the World Table Tennis (WTT) calendar, the Singapore Smash 2023 will take place at the OCBC Arena, know about the live stream and players The event will be held from March 11 to March 19. Read more about the tournament below. WTT Singapore Smash 2023 live stream broadcast, India broadcast details, Indian team players and schedule The Singapore Smash 2023 will be broadcast live in India. It will hold its second competition this year, having held its first last year. The player participating in the Singapore Smash 2023 The 64 players will compete in the men’s and women’s singles main draws of the Singapore Smash 2023. Meanwhile, 24 pairs will compete in doubles and mixed doubles. The main tournaments for the men’s and women’s singles will start on March 11 and 12 respectively. Indian table tennis players in Singapore Smash 2023 Table tennis players Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the men’s singles and Manika Batra in the women’s singles will lead the Indian challenge. Manika Batra plays against Swedish player Linda Bergstrom in the Round of 64 of the women’s singles main draw. Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal will face local player Izaac Quek in the men’s singles main event on Saturday (March 11). Korea’s Woojin Jang will be G. Sathiyan’s opening opponent. On March 12, the Argentinian pair of Horacio Cifuentes and Gaston Alto will play against the Indian team of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar in their round of 32 debuts. Singapore Smash 2023: Indians in battle Men singles Main Draw: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal Women’s Singles Men’s Double Main Draw: Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar Ladies Double Main Draw: Manika Batra and Archana Kamath Mixed doubles Main Draw: Manika Batra/G Sathiyan India’s schedule and fixtures for Singapore’s Smash 2023 11 March R64: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs. Jang Woojin

R64: Sarath Kamal v Quek Izaac 12 March R64: Manika Batra vs. Linda Bergstrom

R32: Manav Thakkar/Harmeet Dessai vs. Cifuentos/Alto

R16: Archana Kamath/Manika Batra vs TBA

R16: Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Vs. To be determined Where can you watch the live broadcast of the Singapore Smash 2023? All main matches will be streamed live on the WTT website and WTT Youtube channel. Eurosport will broadcast the main tournament. Top Level Table Tennis ALERT! #SingaporeSmash2023 will play 64 men’s and women’s singles and 24-pair doubles and mixed doubles knockout competitions from March 11 to 19. Who are you rooting for?#Singapore #Table tennis pic.twitter.com/p8dC0gObBU — GemBet (@GemBet88) March 10, 2023 READ ALSO: Campa Cola beverage relaunch in 2023 date, price, where to buy, owner, Reliance deal value

