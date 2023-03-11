Keaton Daniel scores points on opening day of NCAA Indoor Championships – UK Athletics





ALBUQUERQUE, NM Keaton Daniels’ points finish was a bright spot for the Wildcats on what was a rather frustrating opening day of the NCAA Indoor Championships for the program. Daniel’s seventh-place finish at 183/5.56m in the pole vault competition was good enough for two team points, the only points scored by a Wildcat today, and places the team in 25th place tomorrow. Pentathlon Annika Williams, who won her first career Southeastern Conference gold medal two weeks ago, traveled to New Mexico to accomplish the feat of winning a national title. It wasn’t a great start to the race, unfortunately, as a 16th-place finish (8.88) in the 60m hurdles placed her at the back of the overall pack after the first event. Williams, who was injured after the opening event, hit a high jump of 57.75/1.72m for 879 points and a shot put of 438.25/13.32m for 749 points in the next two events before being forced to retire from the rest of the event. the match due to an injury. Friday qualifications Despite two recalls to start the event, the day got a little brighter for the Wildcats as Masai Russell crossed the line with a time of 7.78 in the 60-meter hurdles prelims to earn an automatic bid to tomorrow’s finals at 6 a.m.: 4 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. MT. Jordan Anthony made the most of his NCAA Indoor Championships debut as he earned a bid to tomorrow’s 60-yard final after setting a new best time of 6.54 in the preliminaries. His qualifying time surpasses the record he set earlier this season of 6.55 at the TTU Red Raider Open in January and sets a new British first-year record. He is also currently on the list of all-time performers with Olympian Tim Harden setting the record in 1995. Friday Final Kennedy Lightner placed 16th in the 200m prelims with a time of 20.71, while Anthaya Charlton placed 10th in her NCAA Indoor Championships debut with a long jump of 207.25/6.28m. The distance relay team, consisting of Sydney Steely, Karimah Davis, Jenna Schwinghamer and Tori Herman, finished just outside the points in ninth place with a time of 11:08.98. The final day of NCAA Indoor Championships competition for UKTF kicks off at 6:40pm ET/4:40pm MT with the 60m hurdles final. The event will be streamed live on ESPN+. Follow up on Kentucky Track and Field and Cross Country Facebook, Instagram, Twitterand at UKathletics.com. 2023 NCAA Pentathlon Indoor Championships: Friday, March 10: ALL TIMES IN MOUNTAIN TIME pent. 60 obstacles 9:50 am Last 16.Annika Williams: 8.88 | 935 points pent. High jump 11am Last 11. Annika Williams: 57.75/1.72m | 879 points pent. Shot put 1:00 pm Last 5. Annika Williams: 438.25/13.32m | 749 points pent. Long jump 2:15 PM Last Annika Williams: DNS pent. 800 meters 3:40 PM Last Annika Williams: DNS Pentathlon total Annika Williams: DNF 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships: Friday, March 10: ALL TIME IN MOUNTAIN TIME Women’s long jump 4:00 in the afternoon Preliminary round/final 10.Anthaya Charlton: 207.25/6.28m Women’s 60 hurdles 4:55 pm Semi finals 2. Masai Russell: 7.78Q DMR for women 5:45 PM Last 9. Sydney Steely, Karimah Davis, Jenna Schwinghamer, Tori Herman: 11:08.98 Pole vault men 6:00 PM Last 7. Keaton Daniel: 183/5.56m | 2 points Men’s 60m 7:15 PM Semi finals 4. Jordan Anthony: 6.54q | personal record Men’s 200m 8:25 pm Semi finals 16.Kennedy Lightner: 20.71 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships: Saturday, March 11: ALL TIMES IN MOUNTAIN TIME Women’s 60 hurdles 4:40 PM Last Maas Russell Women’s relay 4×400 meters 5:20 PM Last Karimah Davis, Masai Russell, Christal Mosley, Dajour Miles Men’s triple jump 6:45 p.m Preliminary round/final Luke Brown Shot put men 19:00 Preliminary round/final Josh Saturday Men’s 60m 7:10 PM Last Jordan Anthony

