No. 11 Cal takes seventh win in a row





Bears Tops Nebraska and No. 14 Washington to open Queens Cup

Honolulu, Hawaii The win streak continued Friday afternoon for the No. 11 California beach volleyball team as it opened Hawai’i’s Queen’s Cup with a pair of wins over Nebraska and No. 14 Washington. No. 11 Cal 5, Nebraska 0 All five Golden Bear pairs had victories in the first match of the season, including four won in straight sets. Senior Lexi Mc Keown and sophomores Alex Young Gomez took off first with a 21-14, 21-10 win on lane three to put Cal on the board. Junior Maya Gessner and sophomores Ella Dreibholz gave the Bears a 2-0 lead with a 21-13, 21-14 victory on court one and junior duo of Natalie Martin And Ava Mann sealed victory on lane five 21-13, 21-12. 1. Maya Gessner / Ella Dreibholz (CAL) def. Bekka Allick/Lexi Rodriguez (NEB) 21-13, 21-14

2. Liz Waters-Leiga / Ainsley Radell (CAL) def. Harper Murray/Merritt Beason (NEB) 22-20, 21-16

3. Lexi Mc Keown / Alex Young Gomez (CAL) def. Ally Batenhorst/Bergen Reilly (NEB) 21-14, 21-10

4. Sierra Caffo / Brooke Buchner (CAL) def. Laney Choboy/Lindsay Krause (NEB) 16-21, 21-7, 15-9

5. Natalie Martin / Ava Mann (CAL) def. Andy Jackson/Masie Boesiger (NEB) 21-13, 21-12

Order of Finish: 3,1,5,2,4 No. 11 Cal 4, No. 14 Washington 1 The first team to go out of court in the battle with Washington was the transfer pair of Liz Waters-Leiga And Sierra Caffo who won 21-12, 21-11 on court three to put the Bears on the board. The captain duo of Ainsley Radell And Ashley Delgado picked up a quick win on lane two 21-14, 21-11 to make it a 2-0 game, but the Huskies responded with a win on lane one to stay alive. The decider would move onto field four as Young-Gomez and McKeown get the job done again to give the Bears their seventh straight win of the season, 1. Natalie Robinson/Chloe Loreen (UW) def. Maya Gessner / Ella Dreibholz (CAL) 22-20, 21-16

2. Ashley Delgado / Ainsley Radell (CAL) def. Piper Monk-Heidrich/Kendall Mather (UW) 21-14, 21-11

3. Liz Waters-Leiga / Sierra Caffo (CAL) def. Teagan DeFalco/Shannon Gormally (UW) 21-12, 21-11

4. Alex Young Gomez /Lexi McKeowin (CAL) def. Paloma Bowman/Scarlett Dahl (UW) 21-19, 21-9

5. Brooke Buchner / Natalie Martin (CAL) def. Hannah Yerex/Mary Sinclair (UW) 13-21, 21-15, 15-8

Order of completion: 3,2,1,4,5 Next one The Bears will be back tomorrow with two more games against Texas and Oregon. The Longhorns fight starts at 2:45 PM PT and the Ducks game starts at 5:15 PM

