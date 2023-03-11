How cricket helped me find my footing

Every year at Midsummer, Clare Hall, the smallest of the Cambridge colleges, performs the ritual of a Grand Challenge Cricket Match between the College Presidents XI (XII, XIII or so) and the students.



Since everyone who works or studies at the university is invited to play and there is a huge annual turnover of graduate students and visiting scientists, there are just as many newcomers to the game as seasoned players. The following is an account by Nadiah Thanthawi-Jauhari of being such a newcomer last year.

On the day of The Match, I walked down to the ground with Ben (the wide hat captain from Australia), Dylan, Pascale and Martin [three newcomers to the game from, Canada, Switzerland and Germany]. I was very, very nervous. While the others went into the pavilion with their things, I quietly took my prayer mat from my bag, placed it under a small tree on the border, and prayed for a miracle.

Not for the first time, I wondered if I should be there. I had felt exactly the same when I arrived in Cambridge and even more so during my first cricket training at Fenners. Fenners!

Coming to Cambridge to become a student again after teaching in Malaysia for 12 years was an unexpected dream come true. I wanted to immerse myself in all aspects of English life. What could be more quintessentially English than cricket? I am registered.

When I first came to Fenners, although I wasn’t the only woman to try it, it was so clearly a man’s game. The bat was heavy, the ball was hard. When I posted a picture on my family’s WhatsApp group holding a cricket bat, there was a deafening silence. What did a mother with two kids think she was doing? Was this a midlife crisis?

Nadiah with her teammates. Credit: Jeremy Peters.

Fortunately, my husband, Adam, unheard of in our culture, is incredibly supportive. As for me, I wanted my children to learn that being a woman, a Malay Muslim wearing a headscarf, should not prevent you from doing what you reasonably want. That includes playing cricket.

The outdoor nets we moved to in the spring were the best of times: the smell of grass clippings, the lively faces of my teammates as they gathered and talked and practiced until late. Some came out for a night or two and then disappeared. Maybe they had exams, maybe they were worried about what people would say or think of them if they didn’t perform well?

I was sorry when Lydia, my friend from Austria with whom I practiced catching, finally dropped out and left me as the only woman. We both had broken fingernails, but being a bit older and having had major surgery allowed me to look at the cricket ball the way I look at life in general. You have to face it, I told myself, you have to learn to deal with it.

I missed the games we played together in May: I had to look after my parents-in-law who were visiting. As the day of The Match approached, all my club mates urged me to join, especially a tall player who looked like Edward Cullen in Dusk. I thought how nice it would be to stand in the field in my sunglasses and hat and occasionally run around.

This fantasy quickly faded when the day of play arrived. No wonder, as the hour approached, I literally prayed for a miracle on the border. Not to let my teammates down. Not to be the first ball out.

Credit: Jeremy Peters.

Considering that Nadiah does not attribute any responsibility to herself for what happened during the match, perhaps one of the referees could be allowed to record the story and provide the mundane details?

When it was her turn to bat at #9 – for the student team, Nadiah danced the first ball down the wicket and scored a run. When she tried this trick a second time she missed and a friendly wicket-keeper judged her on the need to secure her ground. Too excited at the scoring of a run to hear it or heed it, Nadiah was stunned soon after. Anyway, her prayer had been answered.

To her surprise, when the students took the field, Nadiah was asked to be one of the opening bowlers. Eureka, the third ball she spread her fingers over the stumps of her opponent, the Senior Tutor, Holly, herself a brave soul trying to upgrade from rounders. Nadiah, overwhelmed by her, made her way to the cover point and thanked God for giving her everything she could have wanted on the cricket ground.

All? Two or three overs later, the President’s star #3, Aries, was going through great and had already sent several boundaries. Another should have been on the road when he misjudged an off-drive. The ball spun high and towards Nadiah. She kept her nerve and much to everyone’s surprise, including her own catch. The ritual of cricket cannot be compared to religion, but in all due respect this was the third miracle.

President’s Star Bat, Aries. Credit: Jeremy Peters.

Let Nadiah continue.

My joy at holding the catch was short-lived. One of the reasons I chose cricket over other sports was because I didn’t have to make physical contact with other players, because contact with men outside the immediate family circle was absolutely taboo in our culture. With the catch, everyone rushed over to hug me or give me high fives.

Fortunately, when they saw the look of terror in my eyes, maybe my hijab too, they pulled up sharply and arched around me and celebrated the capture.

That wasn’t all. In the evening after The Match there is a cricket dinner in the college. My family went with me. There is a man of the match award and several of my teammates, Veer, Nick, Pradip, Unni, were outstanding.

Ben made that point in his speech before announcing the award, a miniature bat (instead of the usual bottle of fine wine). He said a change was needed as the award would not be given to the man, but to the player of the match. I never expected this to be me. But it was.

Everything that happened to me at cricket that day was by the grace of God. I no longer feel like the imposter I did when I was at Cambridge.

Nadiah Thanthawi-Jauhari, senior lecturer at Universiti Teknologi MARA in Malaysia, is currently studying for a PhD at Cambridge.