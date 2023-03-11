Women’s Tennis Defeats St. Mary’s





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s tennis team defeated the NCAA Division II No. 17 St. Mary’s (StMU) Rattlers 5-2 at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. UTRGV (5-5) took the 1-0 lead after a double play. The junior team Leah Karren and sophomores Barbara Martinez moved to the No. 1 flight after their recent run of success and completely dominated the game against StMU’s NCAA Division II No. 14 ranked doubles team ofnames.In Flight No. 2, Junior Isabelle Bahr and sophomores Marjorie Souza fought for a 6-4 victory to tie the point. Flying in her No. 3 singles flight, Karren quickly secured a 6-0, 6-1 win that she controlled from the first serve. St. Mary’s came back to tie the game at 2-2 with sixth and first lane winsBailey GodwinAndAshley Penshoorn, the No. 10 singles player in Div. II, respectively. Martinez returned the lead to UTRGV with a 7-5, 6-2 victory in the No. 4 flight, defeating the No. 68 ranked Div. II player insideKyndall Quiroz. Then Souza took victory with a determined 7-5, 6-2 victory over her own flight in the No. 2 flight. Senior Kristyna Mamicova found herself in a lengthy fight in the No. 5 flight. After winning the first set 6-4, she dropped the second 2-6 and then had to fight for a full third. With her team cheering her on, Mamicova sealed the match with a 6-3 third set. UTRGV’s next game is the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) opener on March 17 at 1 PM in Tarleton. Complete results

Singles (3, 6, 1, 4, 2, 5) 1. Defeats Ashley Penshorn (StMU). Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-2

2. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) def. Angela Vargas (StMU) 7-5, 6-2

3. Leah Karren (UTRGV) def. Gabriella Ioannou (StMU) 6-0, 6-1

4. Barbara Martinez (UTRGV) def. Kyndall Quiroz (StMU) 7-5, 6-2

5. Kristyna Mamicova (UTRGV) def. Maria Elena Munoz Colin (StMU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

6. Bailey Godwin (StMU) defeats. Valentina Uraco (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-1 Doubles (1, 2, 3) 1. Leah Karren / Barbara Martinez (UTRGV) def. Ashey Penshorn/Kyndall Quiroz (StMU) 6-0

2. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) def. Bailey Godwin/Angela Vargas (StMU) 6-4

3. Gabriella Ioannou/Stella Sifuentes (StMU) defeated. Daniela Rosenberger / Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) 7-6 (7-5)

