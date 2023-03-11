State Authorities Further Investigate Finances of East High School Hockey Boost Clubs – Duluth News Tribune

St. Paul State authorities sought the financial records of the head of an East Duluth hockey boost club as part of an investigation into the club’s finances.

At the request of officers from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a Ramsey County judge on Wednesday approved a search warrant for a host of transaction records, balances, monthly statements and other information about the apparently defunct East End Hockey Booster Clubs account at Capital One . bank, as well as the president’s account.

In his application for the warrant, BCA Special Agent Dan Michener claimed it was clear that the booster club had paid for some items and helped the district financially, but a lack of receipts and a discrepancy between checks issued by the club president and recordings on their personal credit card account led him to believe that association funds were not being used for their intended purpose.

Michener said he believes the booster club president improperly took advantage of their position at the club. The News Tribune does not name the president or use pronouns that could reveal their identity unless they have been formally charged with a crime.

A new booster club has now been formed with a different name and different leaders.

Wednesday’s warrant is the third in a police investigation into the club that began when a former East High School parent alleged to the Duluth Police Department in June that he may have been defrauded by the club.

The parent told Ryan Temple, an investigator with the police’s financial crimes division, that the club allegedly charged parents for items already paid for by Duluth Public Schools, and that the club did not inform state and federal regulators. had complied.

In December, Temple obtained from the school district a copy of an investigation commissioned by its leaders into Mike Randolph, the now-former East High School boys’ hockey coach.

Justin Terch, head of the HR consulting firm that conducted the district investigation, told Temple that the Randolph report may contain useful information related to the Duluth Police Department’s investigation.

Complaints against Randolph prompted the district investigation, but their nature and origins are unclear. The coach resigned shortly after that investigation concluded, but before district officials would consider possible disciplinary action against him. Because no final discipline was imposed on Randolph, the report is presumably not a public document under Minnesota law.

The Duluth Police Department, wary of a conflict of interest, eventually forwarded its investigation into the booster club to the BCA.

On February 22, a district court judge approved a second warrant, allowing Michener to obtain records from the consulting firm conducting the district investigation of Randolph. From the consultants, Michener sought recordings, transcripts, and other documents related to the club president, district finance personnel, Voyageur Bus Co., the Duluth Heritage Sports Arena, and several current and former Eastern hockey parents.

In the filing for that warrant, Michener claimed to have read the 117-page Randolph report obtained by the Duluth Police Department. That report was the result of more than 50 interviews over several months, plus hundreds of pages of documents.

That report, Michener passed on in his application for the February order, indicated that the president of the booster club exercised sole control over the club’s bank account, and excluded other club officials from viewing financial statements.

The warrant filed earlier this week in Ramsey County is the third injunction sought in the club’s finance probe. In his filing for that injunction, Michener alleged that the consultant the district hired to investigate Randolph had discovered financial mismanagement that could potentially (sic) lead to the level of a crime in Minnesota.

Michener alleged that between 2019 and 2021, the booster club president transferred $104,023 to a Capital One credit card account. He also noted transfers and withdrawals to an unknown American Express card and Venmo account.

The club president told school district detectives that the Capital One card was their personal credit card.