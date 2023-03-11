Table tennis: Double duo Falck, Karlsson serve up a Swedish renaissance





SINGAPORE After winning gold at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, men’s doubles pair Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson have since risen to No. 2 in the world and become mini-celebrities in their home country of Sweden. Falck, 31, told The Straits Times: They recognize me more after we win the title. Sometimes people come up to say hello and tell me they saw the World Cup final. They say it was a great game and they are so happy we won it for Sweden. That makes me happy and proud that we managed to win such a huge title. More people are now playing it in Sweden and we are more loved as players. Karlsson, who is ranked 21st in singles, added: It was just pure euphoria. When we realized what we had done, we were and still are very proud of it. There aren’t many non-Asian world champions so this will always be with us and it’s the nicest feeling to look back and say we won the world championships together. Victory in the toughest sporting competition has sparked hopes of a Swedish table tennis renaissance, which has been a few years in the making. Falck and Karlsson were the first Swedish world champions in the event since Peter Karlsson and Thomas von Scheeles triumphed in May 1991, a few months before Falck (September) and Karlsson (August) were born. National legend Jan-Ove Waldner was the last Swede to win a world title when he won gold in men’s singles in 1997. In the 2021 final, Falck and Karlsson, then unseeded, defied the odds to beat South Korean 10th seeds Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon. Previously, they had also sold top Chinese seeds Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan, as well as ninth seeds Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin. At the same tournament, teenager Truls Moregardh made a surprise run to the final, where he lost to singles world No. 1 Fan. It was the second consecutive edition that a Swede finished second, after Falck did so himself in 2019. Karlsson, also 31, said: Table tennis was very popular during its golden era in the ’80s and ’90s. Success stopped in the early 2000s and it was a tough situation for the next generation. They were always compared to the previous guys, so it was hard for them. But in the last six years we have consistently won medals at the World Championships and European Championships, so it is interesting for the Swedish team now. The sport has become more popular in recent years, with Truls and Mattias winning silver and now our gold. If you consistently get results, people will show more interest.

