This Michigan receiver could shock a lot of people this season





Michigan receiver Darrius Clemons was an early registered last offseason and quickly turned heads in the weight room. My first impression when he signed up early, I was like, this is what a receiver should look like, said Blake Corum last April. He is tall, tall, muscular. In the weight room during winter training, he put up some crazy numbers. Clemons would impress Michigan fans at Michigan’s 2022 spring game with a 35-yard touchdown grab. The Portland native was a four-star candidate in 2022 and the highest rated player in the state of Oregon. Now that he has a year in Michigan under his belt, he may be ready for a breakaway season this fall. Fellow receiver Roman Wilson had words of praise for Clemons. Wilson of Hawaii and explained to the media that since he doesn’t go home much, he spends a lot of time at Michigan’s football facilities during the winter training. One player he found putting in a lot of hours was Clemons. I’m actually always in the building, so I only see him training. And then we get to the winter cycle, and for it to be as strong as it is in the weight room is pretty shocking. He’s a pretty strong guy. Clemons caught one pass for seven yards last year, but this season Ronnie Bell is in the NFL and other players like Clemons will have to jump at the opportunity. Wilson believes Clemons will be ready when his number is called and will be able to produce for the Wolverines. I think he will shock a lot of people if he gets his chance this year. A few months ago, Clemons spoke about his goal for the coming year. He wants to compete, grow and secure more playing time. To reinforce myself as one of those guys in the reception room, Clemons said The wolverine. We have a very, very deep receiver space, so I think there are a lot of guys who can do that. That’s the benefit of every day, you’re competing with someone else who wants the same job as you. That in itself will help me grow as a player. Clemons, wearing No. 0, is 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 214 pounds. Tall, strong and fast, if Clemons can keep improving, it will be hard to stay off the field.

