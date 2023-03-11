James Blake’s success, influence in tennis continues after his standout career Andscape

When you’ve been one of the best, most exciting tennis players in the world for a generation, it can be challenging to find the energy to enjoy a career after playing.

But for James Blake, the skills he’s displayed on the tennis court for over a decade have been consolidated into a period as compelling as the superbly timed inside-out forehand and amazing mobility he displayed as a professional.

The former world No. 4 has transformed into a fresh, knowledgeable and enthusiastic commentator for ESPN’s Grand Slam coverage of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open. Blake was also fascinated by the rapid growth of pickleball and became one of the sport’s largest owners, co-owning The Lions in Milwaukee with former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry.

And, with his own unique experiences fighting racism, Blake isn’t shy on his Twitter when he sees something in American society that bothers him, whether pointing out the systematic double standards of racism faced by black and Latino Americans. facing or advocating for gun control.

It’s as active a career as a retired top tennis player could have, and nothing represents that more than Blake being tournament director of one of the most prestigious events in the sport. Entering his fifth year as tournament director of the Miami Open, Blake expressed his joy at how something like this happened for him.

I didn’t think that far down the road, he told Andscape. Financially I was [planning for the future] because I put money aside. I didn’t think about that athlete trap of making money, spending money, making money, spending money. I put it away, but I didn’t necessarily think about the post-tennis career until I got to the end of my playing career. I thought, what can I do now? I thought of many different options for entering the financial world. I thought about getting out of tennis altogether. After about six months of thinking that way, I realized how much passion, once you leave something, how much passion I still had for tennis, how much I loved it. I went back to commentary and then realized there was an opportunity there.

James Blake speaks at the Glam Slam Presented by NYFW: The Shows and Chase Sapphireat Spring Studios on September 8, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for IMG Fashion

With Tommy Haas, Todd Martin, Amelie Mauresmo and Feliciano Lopez still active, the list of tennis players who have become tournament directors in the past decade has become noticeable, with Blake taking center stage.

It can really benefit the experience the players have, he said. And once we learn on the job as former players what else we can do to help sponsors, to help the fans, the media, there’s so much that goes into a tournament besides the players, then we can be effective. I like to think that in my first year on the track I really hopefully learned a lot about how the events are run. I’ve been really lucky to have people who are great to work with and who just learn as I go.

The 43-year-old father-of-two was so focused on his playing career that he couldn’t foresee being the one to host matches for players, and it’s justified given how strong his career has been. His tennis heroes Arthur Ashe (No. 2) and Yannick Noah (No. 3) are the only black players to rank higher in ATP history than Blake. What made his career even more impressive was that Blake not only took the college route for his development, but he went to an Ivy League school, Harvard, to become a dynamic force in men’s tennis.

Blake recently observed the 20th anniversary of winning his first ATP title in Washington. The New York native Yonkers won the singles trophy in 2002 after beating Andre Agassi in the semifinals and Thailand’s Paradorn Srichaphan in the final.

The affection Blake has for that special week will stay with him forever.

It was actually my coach’s only tournament [Brian Barker] had to miss because his sister was getting married, he said. So I had a friend of mine that I grew up with, one of my best friends who I also played tennis with, that week was my coach. And we just had fun, kept everything as loose as possible, and I played Andre in the semis; that’s a tough game. He had beaten me before, clearly one of the legends of the game. And I just let it fly, see what happens and let the chips fall where they can.

And in the final I definitely felt the pressure, I felt a lot of nerves. Srichaphan was not at the same level as Andre Agassi, but I know he was a very dangerous player and he started well and it was a tough day. But when I got through it I was very proud, very happy and just a huge relief to feel like I belong on tour, to have a title. Because I felt like I had already knocked on the door a few times. And I really wanted that.

It’s hard enough being the director of a professional tournament, let alone one of the top six tennis tournaments. At the Miami Open, Blake must organize schedules, accommodate more than 300 players and watch all the action on more than 30 courts. But what Blake has accomplished in his four years in the role has been one of the most underrated sports stories given what he took on.

Once irrefutably regarded as the unofficial Fifth Slam, the greatest tournament outside of the majors, the lofty status of the Miami Opens and even its very existence has been questioned. Some even thought the event would leave Miami or the US

The tournament’s old venue, the Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida, was in decline. That was in stark contrast to the tournament that precedes it, the event in Indian Wells, California, which still benefits from the acquisition of technology billionaire Larry Ellison in 2009. To protect his future and stature in the sport, the Miami Opens owner IMG teamed up with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and from 2019 made the risky decision to move the tournament to Ross Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Those major changes to the Miami Open came along with the coronavirus pandemic. Lesser tournament directors would have succumbed to the pressure of all those difficult elements, but not the 10-time ATP Tour winner.

It was a bit challenging at first because players don’t like change, Blake said. So when I first announced it, and I still remember announcing it, and was booed because the players and a lot of fans didn’t want to leave. They know how comfortable they had been in Crandon Park. And then after that first year I was totally relieved when we got there and towards the end the players said, “I didn’t think this would work and were really happy, this was so much better, we really appreciated everything you’ve done .” done and how this tournament works in a new facility.

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe (left) is interviewed by James Blake (right) after his victory over Rafael Nadal at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2022 in Queens, New York. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

From a groundbreaking career to a groundbreaking career afterward, Blake doesn’t overlook the fact that he’s currently the only black tournament director for an ATP, WTA, or combined ATP-WTA event. He continues to praise those who have created the path to inspire the next generation of black figures in sports.

I feel very lucky to have come after some really great pioneers in Arthur Ashe, Mal Washington, Althea Gibson and the Williams sisters, he said. Being a pioneer is something that is sometimes given to you because you are just first or second or you are just in that position that others don’t have. I hope more doors open. When I hear Frances Tiafoe talk about how he looked up to me and that he was a part of his taking up tennis, it really warms my heart and makes me feel like I’ve done something that could really have meaning.

I gave my best on the pitch and that’s part of the reason why I wanted to be so focused as a player. And now I want to be successful after that. I do what I can and I try to learn every day. And I’m trying to do the best so maybe 20 years from now it won’t be an anomaly to have a black tournament director and we could have a few more and that will steamroll or snowball in greater influence of African Americans at the side of the men. as it is on the women’s side.