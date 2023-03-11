Men’s hockey drops game one of ECAC quarterfinals at Harvard





No. 2 seed and national No. 6 Harvard scored three runs in the third period to drive away in Game One of the ECAC Quarterfinals, 6-1. David Jacobs had Princeton’s goal, Aidan Porter made 25 saves. DJ spins a playoff banger! After a pairing storage at one end, @Davidj1222 lights the lamp for his first career playoff goal! pic.twitter.com/FAuEI7TYbb Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) March 11, 2023 The Crimson scored twice in the first period to build a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes. Sean Farrell scored 3:39 into the game to open the scoring and tuck a loose puck into Princeton’s crease. Alex Laferriere followed into the period at 12:04 with a wrist shot on an odd-man break. Princeton had its best run of the night halfway through the second period, with two standouts Aidan Porter saves leads to a David Jacobs goal. are you kidding, Aidan Porter ! This post-to-post dandy from Ports certainly is #scTop10 worthy!@ncaa_hockey | @ecachockey pic.twitter.com/EVzxdJW79y Princeton Men’s Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) March 11, 2023 Porter went post-to-post just short of half way through the second frame and denied Marek Hejduk at the left post. Seconds later, he headed in the same direction to thwart an offer from Alex Gaffney. After that save, the Tigers went the other way and Jacobs scored his first career playoff goal on assists from Tyler Rubin And Nick Seitz to cut the deficit to 2-1. Harvard answered to regain a two-goal lead with a power play goal from Laferriere with 3:41 left in the second period. With Princeton on the first penalty kill for either team in the game, Laferriere slipped free into the slot to quickly deposit a John Farrinacci pass to send the Crimson into the third period by a few inches. Farrell would make his second of the night count 0:33 into the third period, collect an entry pass in the low slot and scoop home to extend Harvard’s lead to 4-1. As the Tigers pushed forward in search of momentum, Henry Thrun pried a puck free to head into the transition at 2-on-0, dropping a pass back over the lock to Hejduk who scored Harvard’s fifth goal in an open net slid with 8:07 left in the game. Game Two between the Tigers and Crimson will take place on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Bright-Landry Center. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2023/3/10/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-drops-game-one-of-ecac-quarterfinals-at-harvard.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos