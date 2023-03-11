Men’s Golf Hosts Bash on the Beach in North Myrtle Beach





NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC The first team event of the spring for App State Men’s Golf kicks off Monday as the Mountaineers host the two-day Bash at the Beach tournament at the Surf Golf and Beach Club. There are 36 holes on Monday and Tuesday there is a final round of 18 holes on the par-71, 6,705 yard layout. There will be a shotgun start at 9:15am Monday morning and live scoring will be available at Click here. In addition to an App State “A” team and a “B” team with five more individuals, there will be 16 other teams in the field: Bucknell, Connecticut, Dayton, Delaware, Holy Cross, Long Island, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Marine, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Oral Roberts, Presbyterian, Queens, Rhode Island, Rider, and Utah Valley. Oral Roberts is the highest ranked team in the event, followed by Dayton, Rhode Island and App State. The Mountaineers will form a foursome on Monday with golfers from Oral Roberts, Utah Valley and Queens. App State’s official lineup includes Addison Beam , Colin Browning Luke Jonson, Sverrir Haraldson And Josh Buxbaum . Five more individuals will compete and form a “B” team for the Mountaineers: Aidan Browning , Herman House , Cole Bergheim , Ben Locker And James Gradisk . Last year, App State had a record performance at the Bash at the Beach, with the Mountaineers and Haraldsson both taking second place in a 15-team deep field. App State’s 22-under total of 830 over 54 holes put them in second place, and the Mountaineers’ total included a 12-under 272 in the final round to set a then-program record for the lowest 18-hole tournament score in the documented history. The Mountaineers broke that record twice during the fall of 2022. Haraldsson set a program record for lowest 18-hole tournament round by an individual with an 8-under 63 in the final round. Haraldsson’s 202 one shot behind the individual champion’s total set a program record for the lowest 54-hole tournament total in documented history.

