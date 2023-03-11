Legends League Cricket 2023: Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions beat Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas by 9 runs | Cricket news

The first match of the Skyexch.net LLC Masters ended with Asia Lions triumphing over the India Maharajas by nine runs. Previously, the Asia Lions won the coin toss and chose to bat first. Ashok Dinda and Irfan Pathan, India Maharaja’s opening bowling pair struck early, dismissing Tillakaratne Dilshan for 5 runs and Asghar Afghan for 1 run off 2 balls in quick succession. Misbah-ul-Haq walked onto the field after the two dismissals and added some momentum to the innings. Misbah got into the groove and hit Stuart Binny for six over mid-wicket and followed it up with a four in the next over Dinda. At the end of the power play, the Lions were at 45/2.

Upul Tharanga on the other hand struggled to find any timing then sent one straight to Suresh Raina in the covers but to his delay Binny went too far and Tharanga got a lifeline. On the other hand, Misbah continued his merry way of scoring runs free. At the halfway point the score stood at 83/2.

The last 10 overs started with not much change. As Upul Tharanga struggled to score freely, he got another lifeline when Stuart Binny dropped a catch off Harbhajan’s bowling. At the start of the 13th over, Misbah turned in his first half-century with 35 balls.

With the arrival of the 14th over, the Lions began to switch as they took over Harbhajans in third for 18 runs with two sixes in the same over. After a scratchy first over, Parvinder Awana, who filled in as an impact substitution for Dinda, was brought on the attack again. This time, a leg cutter did the job for him, as a struggling Tharanga mistimed another shot into the safe hands of Mohammad Kaif, ending a 108-run partnership with just 77 balls. Tharanga scored 40 from 39 balls.

Tharanga’s dismissal meant that captain Shahid Afridi came to bat. Afridi looked dangerous as he tried to further speed up the scoring, but it was Awana again who struck as Afridi tried one shovel too many, giving Harbhajan a simple catch. Afridi scored 12 for 8. Shortly after Afridi, it was Misbah who went down to the soft average pace of Binny who held long against Suresh Raina after scoring 73 off 50 balls. Awana, who was the impact player for the Maharajas, finished with figures of 2/31 from his four overs.

The last over was again given to Binny and he struck again when Razzaq hit one from above to Awana, giving him his second wicket. The Lions finished with a score of 165/6. Binny also finished with two wickets while Dinda and Irfan Pathan got one each.

India Maharajas got off to a disastrous start as Robin Uthappa took one off Sohail Tanvir’s bowling with the score at zero. The first over turned out to be a maiden over. After losing the first wicket, it was up to Gautam Gambhir and Murali Vijay to consolidate. Gambhir started to open first when he scored two fours from Tanvirs second and seemed on point with his timing. Gambhir and Vijay continued in style and at the end of the power play the score was 49/1.

Immediately after the power play, Vijay gave away his wicket as he held his own in the depths of Tillakaratne Dilshan’s bowling. While Gambhir played some glorious shots, new batsman Suresh Raina did not bother the goalscorers and fell behind the bowling of Thisara Perera, scoring just three runs. Going on to play a Captains innings, Gambhir transferred his fifty forward in the 13th and immediately after, trying to hit Razzaq’s full toss for a six, he was caught by Perera and scored 52 off 39 balls . The next batsman Yusuf Pathan started his fireworks but it was cut short by Sohail Tanvir as he cleared it. To keep the required running speed within reach, Kaif also wanted to speed up, but got stuck in the depth of the Isuru Udana bowling. At the start of 16 overs, Maharajas looked in trouble at 126-6.

With only two overs to go and 25 runs to go, disaster struck again for the Maharajas when Stuart Binny had just eight runs. After hitting a six, Irfan Pathan was bowled for 19 runs by Tanvir. It was too much for the tail in the end and the Maharajas could only muster 156-8.

For the Lions, Tanvir was the best performer and the ball took 3/27 in his four.

The next match of the Skyexch.net LLC Masters is between the India Maharajas and the World Giants at 8:00 PM IST and 5:30 PM AST on March 11, 2023. It will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.