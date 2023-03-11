Clarkson falls 2-1 at Cornell





ITHACA, NY – In a close game game, a disputed late goal by the Knights failed to cross the line in time and Cornell escaped with a 2-1 victory to open the series on Friday night at Lynah Rink. Clarkson would go on the penalty kill early in the game Luke Mobiley was called for a cross-check when he threw in the puck. The on-ice call was a 2-minute penalty, but a Cornell challenge allowed the officials to review the call and change it to a 5-minute major and misspelling. On the ensuing power play, Cornell would strike early as Gabriel Seger was able to convert at 6:01. With the major penalty still on the board, the Knights had over 3 minutes left to kill the power play. Some timely saves and selfless shot blocking kept the Big Red off the board for the remainder of the major penalty. The Knights were able to come back with some shifts that provided good pressure and some good chances at the net, the best probably by less than 20 seconds when Mathieu Gosselin got the puck on the net and a rebound popped out Alex Campbell but he couldn’t quite control the shot. In the 2nd period, the Knights turned the tide by shooting out and beating the Big Red, but they couldn’t resolve Ian Shane. In the 3rd period, Cornell would take a 2-0 lead at 1:13 when Michael Suda put a round shot into the net. Clarkson responded quickly when a delayed call came to Cornell and with the additional forward, Mathieu Gosselin was able to put the Knights on the board at 5:15. The Knights would also get the power play, but could not convert. Clarkson defeated Cornell 6-5 in the 3rd period and pressed for almost 3 minutes to end the game. With the extra forward, Clarkson was able to get a shot at the net which was blocked, but the rebound was sent to the back of the net, but confusion ensued. The referee behind the net signaled a goal, but probably could not hear the buzzer. As the teams waited with uncertainty, a review determined that time had expired for the puck to cross the line. Ethan Haider would make 18 saves for the Knights, 10 in the 1st period. Clarkson was 0 for 4 on the power play, while holding Cornell to 1 for 4 on the power play. The two teams will meet tomorrow night at Lynah Rink for game 2 of the series. Fans can follow the Golden Knights on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ClarksonUHockey, Instagram at clarksonmhockey and Twitter at @ClarksonMHockey For more information about Clarkson Athletics, visit www.clarksonathletics.com and for more information about the ECAC, visit www.ecachockey.com/sports/mhockey Read the full article

