The fourth Test between India and Australia was a hard grind for the bowlers for a change. While all three previous matches of the series were suitable for spinners and were over in two and a half days, Australia kept India on the field for a greater part of the first two days in the Fourth Test at Ahmedabad. The visitors were all out for a massive 480 in the end and India ended the day at 36/0.

Australia’s innings was supported by a 208-run tie between Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja. Both players scored centuries, their first against India, while it was a first in Test cricket overall for 23-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green. Green scored 114 off 170 balls while Khawaja fell after scoring 180 off a whopping 422 balls. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who sacked Green and ended the grandstand, said the large sum the all-rounder fetched at the 2023 Indian Premier League auction shows how highly regarded he is in India’s cricketing circles.

“Hope you’ve watched the IPL auction. It just tells you how the Indian Cricket Association rates Cameron Green,” he replied to a question from one of the Australian writers after Friday’s game of the day. Green was bought by the Mumbai Indians for that purpose 17..5 crore, making him the most expensive Australian in IPL history.

“I think he’s a fantastic player. Just the raw material he’s got, long, nice levers, good hitting feel, can hit the deck hard when bowling, moves pretty well; these are a one-off cricketer you’re about talk,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin then noted that countries like England and Australia are more protective of a player like Green. “However, we come from different countries, India is very different. We cannot protect such players for a long period of time. It is play or die (in India). In countries like Australia and England, these cricketers are looked after quite well.” Expect Cameron Green to be a great cricketer in the future,” Ashwin said.

Green, who in his short T20 International career has built a reputation for hitting big balls as he opened the bat for Australia, gave the visitors a much-needed boost at the end of the first day by scoring at a higher pace. He then crouched down to Khawaja and ensured India had a wicketless first two sessions on Day 2. His innings spanned 18 boundaries.