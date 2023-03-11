Spring Football begins April 4, open to the public





THE ANGELS The UCLA football team will begin the spring portion of its 2023 training schedule at Spaulding Field at the Wasserman Football Center on Tuesday, April 4. All 15 sessions are public. The training sessions take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays up to and including the fifth and final week. The training ends on Friday 5 May. Each session starts at approximately 9am and is estimated to last two hours. In-person viewing is available from the rooftop of parking garage 8. All-day parking is available on campus, including in structure 8, for a daily rate of $15. For more information on parking, click HERE. Photography and videography are prohibited. UCLA football alumni are encouraged to attend practices and should contact Kevin Jordan ([email protected]) for more information. An exclusive reception for former football student athletes will be organized by the Bruin Varsity Club around the training on Saturday, April 8. Donors from the Director’s Circle, Wooden Benefactor, and 42 Society levels who wish to attend jump ball sessions should contact their respective UCLA Athletics Development contacts. The Wooden Athletic Fund will host exclusive events on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22, with invitations to follow. A new subscription fee can be deposited TODAYensure seat selection before season tickets go on sale to the general public. 2023 UCLA FOOTBALL SPRING SCHEDULE

SESSION 1: Tuesday April 4

SESSION 2: Thursday April 6

SESSION 3: Saturday April 8

SESSION 4: Tuesday April 11

SESSION 5: Thursday April 13

SESSION 6: Saturday April 15

SESSION 7: Tuesday April 18

SESSION 8: Thursday April 20

SESSION 9: Saturday April 22

SESSION 10: Tuesday April 25

SESSION 11: Thursday April 27

SESSION 12: Saturday April 29

SESSION 13: Monday May 1

SESSION 14: Wednesday May 3

SESSION 15: Friday May 5 Times and accessibility are subject to change.

