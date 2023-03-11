Cricket legend Ricky Ponting drops an incredible $20MILLION on six-bedroom Toorak mansion

Sports
Australian cricketing legend Ricky Ponting has spent more than $20 million on a six-bedroom Toorak mansion.
Ponting, 48, is now calling his wife Rianna and the couple’s three children to Melbourne’s most exclusive suburb.
The litany of features include wrought iron staircases, marble-topped kitchen surfaces, a luxurious swimming pool and tennis court.
Hosting guests won’t be a problem, with the expansive 1400 square foot grounds.
The house purchase isn’t the first time the Ponting’s have dipped their toes into Melbourne’s elite real estate market.
Australian cricketing legend Ricky Ponting has paid more than $20 million for a six-bedroom Melbourne mansion.
The luxury house in Toorak includes wrought iron stairs, marble kitchen countertops and a luxurious swimming pool
Hosting guests will not be a problem, with the expansive 1400 square meter grounds (pictured, the tennis court at the property)
They currently own another mansion in Brighton, which they reportedly bought for $9.2 million in 2013, and which has seven bedrooms.
In addition, they own a ‘weekender’ in Portsea, on the Mornington Peninsula, which they bought in 2019 for $3.51 million.
Just 50 meters from Fishermans Beach, the house features an outdoor fireplace and tennis court.
Portsea is known as the playground of the rich and famous in Melbourne, with other residents including TV personality Eddie McGuire and truck magnate Lindsay Fox.
Ponting commentates on Channel 7 and is also the coach of the Delhi Capitals in the lucrative Indian Premier League.
Last December, Ponting was rushed to hospital after experiencing chest pain and dizziness while working during the Perth test.
On air colleague and former teammate Justin Langer took Ponting to Australian team Doctor Leigh Golding before the decision was made to send him to hospital.
Taking a bath will not be a hard experience for Ponting, wife Riana or their three children in their home in Toorak
The Pontings also own another country house in Brighton and have a ‘weekender’ in Portsea, on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula
Ponting made his Test debut in 1995 against Sri Lanka and is regarded as one of Australia’s greatest ever cricketers
He later said it was a “scary moment,” but after Ponting got everything clear and discharged, he felt “shining and new.”
Ponting made his Test debut in 1995 against Sri Lanka and is regarded as one of Australia’s greatest ever players.
He was also an excellent fielder, plundering over 13,000 runs in the Test arena alone, stopping at an average of 51.85.
|
