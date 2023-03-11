Observations from the first week of spring training

PROVO, Utah– A week of BYU football spring training is in the books. The Cougars closed out week one on Friday with the first quilted workout.

Beat writers and local media were given two observation periods this week to follow the practice.

Here are some observations from the first week of the BYU Spring Ball.

Kedon Slovis seems comfortable on BYU’s offense

USC/Pitt transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis is well established in the BYU program. After a mixed season at Pitt, Slovis looks poised for a comeback at BYU.

Slovis is the No. 1 quarterback for BYU going into the season, and he’s comfortable in that role. Through two media observation windows, Slovis has only had one pass that you would call a bad one. But even Slovis’ poor pass was thrown well off the pitch and out of reach of the defence.

In first practice, Slovis completed a 40-year deep pass to favored walk-on Dom Henry.

How impactful Slovis will be at BYU will be determined in games this fall. But the early yields are positive as Slovis is nicely settled in Roderick’s playbook. The biggest positive is that he seems to be healthier than he has been in recent years at Pitt and the end of his stint at USC.

Under-the-radar players catch my eye in week one

Dom Henry, wide receiver

With Kody Epps out at spring prom while recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained last October, it has opened the door for freshman Dom Henry to emerge as the 5-foot-11, 175-pound pass catcher.

Henry has come up with big plays in both media sessions and seems to be making a solid case for being in the two-deep at wide receiver.

Henry was a very productive high school player. During his senior season at Nease High, Henry led Florida State in receiving yards with 1,590 yards.

Ethan Erickson, tight end

Tight end Ethan Erickson emerges as the number 2 behind Isaac Rex. A sophomore from Kahuku High is an athletic player who improves his blocking as a tight end.

Cadde Fennegan, quarterback

Fennegan shows why he earned high praise as the scout team’s quarterback in 2021. He makes quick decisions and makes accurate passes.

Fennegan advocates becoming the No. 2 quarterback. With JUCO transfer Jake Retzlaff still recovering from having his tonsils removed, Fennegan has been given the second team representatives.

Mory Bamba, corner kick

JUCO transfer Mory Bamba will get playing time in 2023. His athleticism is intriguing and he has big measurements for a 6-foot-3, 180-pound cornerback. Bamba gave the 40-yard completion to Henry on day one, but Henry played great on the ball.

It’s a growing process for Bamba, but his combination of size and speed will put him in a position to compete for playing time this fall, especially in packs where BYU plays five defensive backs.

BYU’s defensive line has the potential to surprise

BYU’s defense is undergoing a transition under the leadership of defensive coordinator Jay Hill. When Hill was hired, he assembled a staff with proven Power Five coaching experience, especially in the trenches.

Kelly Poppinga (DEs) and Sione Po’uha (DTs) now coach the defensive line.

Expectations are low for this group, but they have some intriguing options when healthy.

Defensive End Tyler Batty stood out as leader of the group along with Atunaisa Mahe in the interior. The move from the rim to the inside is also John Nelson, who has been prolific for BYU football over the past two seasons.

Subsequently, Boise State transfer Isaiah Bagnah has shown flashes of his ability to apply pressure, but as Kalani Sitake points out, there’s more to playing a defensive line than just putting pressure on the quarterback.

Bagnah’s former Boise State teammate, Jackson Cravens, has also provided an experienced lift to BYU. On the first day, he had a pass deflection on Kedon Slovis at the line of scrimmage. He is versatile enough to play on defense in a three-man front.

Redshirt freshman Aisea Moa came up with a fumble to recover in Friday’s practice against an offense with Nick Billoups at quarterback.

Buy shares in the running back position now

We haven’t seen UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins during the media windows due to his recovery from off-season wrist surgery. So it’s opened the door for other running backs to emerge.

Hinckley “Folau” Ropati has been showing flashes, as he did last season against Boise State. During a two-minute drill near the end of Friday’s practice, Ropati made a 20-yard run that brought BYU’s offense inside the red zone.

In addition to Ropati, BYU also has Miles Davis. Davis switched his jersey number from No. 19 to No. 4. On the first day, he showed his speed on a run-up down the middle.

Former quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters has switched to running back. He is looking for a role in that job group. Maiava-Peters has put some weight on his frame. During Friday’s practice, he caught a swing pass from the backfield and got positive distance down the sideline.

The stock on BYU’s running backs is trending up, and it should only improve this fall as they add heralded freshman LJ Martin.

Bad luck for BYU Football

BYU’s kicker situation will be one to watch. At the end of Monday’s practice, every kicker was missing 47-yard field goal attempts, and the misses were not close. On Friday, a walk-on tryout kicker wearing jersey number 97 started a 26-yard field goal to complete a two-minute drill.

Boise State transfer Will Ferrin attempted a 48-yard field goal on Friday, and he kicked it well. The attempt went off the left post. BYU’s offense was initially celebrated, assuming the ball rebounded, but it was a miss.

Then Justen Smith tried a 43 yard effort which was good.

It’s a position that no one is ready to step forward at the moment. If no one settles in the spring, don’t be surprised if special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga looks for a kicker from the transfer portal.

