Sports
UAA Warm Spaces – a community crowdfunding project in Northampton by United African Association
We are the United African Association, a Northampton based charity and we were set up to support the local African community in Northants.
We currently have 2 hot couches, one during the week at our HQ and one on Saturday afternoons at our local Community Room in Northampton. Our beneficiaries are really struggling to heat their own homes right now due to the rising cost of living, plus providing enough food to feed their families, so we’ve set up these warm spaces to help with that.
Our operations include a Saturday morning food bank that provides people with culturally appropriate food and we also provide lunchtime service to our food bank volunteers, most of whom suffer from food poverty themselves and some are also food bank recipients. We also invite local residents to come for lunch. These people have been referred to us from government departments. There is also the option for them to stay and enjoy the warm banking activities.
Our warm room activities include friendship services, volunteer opportunities, lunch and refreshments. The Saturday afternoon/evening hot room offers free refreshments and a variety of children’s activities, including board games, table tennis, pool, crafts, as well as pampering and exercise sessions for parents, and music, dance and African drumming for all. The office warm room during the week also allows for use of our IT facilities, as well as opportunities to chat with staff, volunteers and other visitors. Plus help is available for vulnerable people with welfare problems.
Our African drumming community, the Dancing Drums, is a big part of the organization. Weekly practice sessions are held in the Community Center, with a beginners workshop beforehand. All of these above activities are free and open to everyone regardless of age, gender, ethnicity and disability. We also offer reasonably priced IT sessions and swimming sessions.
In addition, we have received funding for other activities, including Grow Cook Eat, men’s mental health sessions and a music workshop, which we will provide for free.
Our organization supports both the local African community and the wider community. The warm bank idea was initially conceived to help people struggling with food and fuel poverty, as well as the reports of isolation we received from service users. The current cost of living crisis has hit many of the people we support, who without our help would have little or nothing to eat. The office space is accessible by a lift and the common area is fully accessible and wheelchair friendly.
Since launch we have seen an increase in both volunteers and visitors and more importantly fantastic feedback from food bank recipients. especially with the music, food and dancing during Saturday’s hot space events, which have brought together people of all ages, races and religions.
Why do we do crowdfunding?
We are crowdfunding to expand our warm space project. We are currently offering hot snacks, which may be the only hot food our beneficiaries have all day. They tend to rely on these spaces as a place to go that is warmer than home and they can get free hot food. Some are asylum seekers who often have little or no income because they have no access to public funds.
We want to extend the hot room hours, and also offer hot meals and not just hot snacks. In addition, want to extend the assistance support to Saturdays, since there is also a clear need for this.
The friendships formed as a result of the hot room activities have been amazing with one lady saying she is enjoying life for the first time in many years and not just existing. We want to continue to provide this kind of support and give other people, young and old, the opportunity to come together and make friendships.
The money raised will be used to meet the increased demand for warm spaces in our community. Any additional funds would be used to purchase food items and to hire a cook to provide full hot meals. In addition, we could extend opening hours and provide extra welfare services on Saturdays.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/uaa-warm-space-social-club
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UAA Warm Spaces – a community crowdfunding project in Northampton by United African Association
- TikToker who turned a vintage dress into a birthday dress defends its decision
- Know what ESG investing is and isn’t
- Pakistan: Imran Khan to lead PTI election rally on March 12 amid tensions with PML-N
- Chinese President Xi Jinping appoints Li Qiang as prime minister
- Former prosecutor explains why Trump ‘the indictment is coming’ and it’s ‘coming soon’
- Narendra Modi – Microsite on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood
- Allegations of MEPs taking cash while repeating Pak’s Kashmir accusations
- The Immortal Ashwatthama by Vicky Kaushal is revived again
- How Michigan vs. Ohio State hockey to watch in Big Ten hockey semifinals (3/11/23)
- Officials question Mexican cartel apology for kidnapping Americans
- Jokowi will inaugurate the sacred area of Besakih |Balipuspanews.com