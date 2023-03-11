UAA Warm Spaces – a community crowdfunding project in Northampton by United African Association

We are the United African Association, a Northampton based charity and we were set up to support the local African community in Northants.

We currently have 2 hot couches, one during the week at our HQ and one on Saturday afternoons at our local Community Room in Northampton. Our beneficiaries are really struggling to heat their own homes right now due to the rising cost of living, plus providing enough food to feed their families, so we’ve set up these warm spaces to help with that.

Our operations include a Saturday morning food bank that provides people with culturally appropriate food and we also provide lunchtime service to our food bank volunteers, most of whom suffer from food poverty themselves and some are also food bank recipients. We also invite local residents to come for lunch. These people have been referred to us from government departments. There is also the option for them to stay and enjoy the warm banking activities.

Our warm room activities include friendship services, volunteer opportunities, lunch and refreshments. The Saturday afternoon/evening hot room offers free refreshments and a variety of children’s activities, including board games, table tennis, pool, crafts, as well as pampering and exercise sessions for parents, and music, dance and African drumming for all. The office warm room during the week also allows for use of our IT facilities, as well as opportunities to chat with staff, volunteers and other visitors. Plus help is available for vulnerable people with welfare problems.

Our African drumming community, the Dancing Drums, is a big part of the organization. Weekly practice sessions are held in the Community Center, with a beginners workshop beforehand. All of these above activities are free and open to everyone regardless of age, gender, ethnicity and disability. We also offer reasonably priced IT sessions and swimming sessions.

In addition, we have received funding for other activities, including Grow Cook Eat, men’s mental health sessions and a music workshop, which we will provide for free.

Our organization supports both the local African community and the wider community. The warm bank idea was initially conceived to help people struggling with food and fuel poverty, as well as the reports of isolation we received from service users. The current cost of living crisis has hit many of the people we support, who without our help would have little or nothing to eat. The office space is accessible by a lift and the common area is fully accessible and wheelchair friendly.

Since launch we have seen an increase in both volunteers and visitors and more importantly fantastic feedback from food bank recipients. especially with the music, food and dancing during Saturday’s hot space events, which have brought together people of all ages, races and religions.

Why do we do crowdfunding?

We are crowdfunding to expand our warm space project. We are currently offering hot snacks, which may be the only hot food our beneficiaries have all day. They tend to rely on these spaces as a place to go that is warmer than home and they can get free hot food. Some are asylum seekers who often have little or no income because they have no access to public funds.

We want to extend the hot room hours, and also offer hot meals and not just hot snacks. In addition, want to extend the assistance support to Saturdays, since there is also a clear need for this.

The friendships formed as a result of the hot room activities have been amazing with one lady saying she is enjoying life for the first time in many years and not just existing. We want to continue to provide this kind of support and give other people, young and old, the opportunity to come together and make friendships.

The money raised will be used to meet the increased demand for warm spaces in our community. Any additional funds would be used to purchase food items and to hire a cook to provide full hot meals. In addition, we could extend opening hours and provide extra welfare services on Saturdays.